Mason Bennett offers insight into training ground atmosphere at Millwall

Mason Bennett has only made four league starts this season at Millwall with Benik Afobe and Sheyi Ojo bolstering Gary Rowett’s attacking options.

The former Derby County livewire is up for the contest though and explained how the competition has raised the level at training when he spoke to NewsAtDen.

Bennett said: “It’s a battle, it’s a dogfight. I’m up for it and I’m sure Sheyi (Ojo) is up for it, the likes of Jed (Wallace) and Benik (Afobe) also, there are a lot of forwards in this squad trying to be in the team.

“We’re here to help each other but we all want to be in the team and there are only so many players the manager can pick.

“The training standards are high and I’ll always be giving everything to the team whatever the situation is.”

The Lions have come close to breaking into the play-off picture in recent seasons and a little bit extra in the final third could prove the distance this term. Bennett could take on more responsibility in the attacking contingent if Jed Wallace leaves the club in the next couple of transfer windows.

Millwall travel to relegation-threatened Hull City today hoping to cut the four-point gap between themselves and the top six.

Bennett has not caught fire since swapping Derby for Millwall and that has been during some very limited options at the top of the pitch for Gary Rowett.

Therefore, it has not been a surprise for Ojo and Afobe to come in above him in the pecking order this season as the Lions look to improve on their 11th and eighth-placed finishes in the last two campaigns.

It is a credit to Rowett for creating the competitive environment on the training ground that is motivating the players from the fringes, as we approach the busy Christmas period Bennett is likely to see more first team opportunities and in that a chance to break into the starting XI with more regularity.