Mason Bennett offers alternative reason as to why Millwall are in such good form

Mason Bennett has highlighted the reason he believes Millwall’s form has improved in recent weeks.

The Lions have won four league games in a row to move into 6th place in the Championship table.

While many supporters believe the switch to a 4-2-3-1 system has helped the team, the 26-year old disagrees.

The forward has credited the team’s increased work ethic and effort put into training that has helped to improve the standards of the team.

The side changed from a back five formation, which has seen an improvement in results in recent weeks, but the Millwall player has insisted that the system has not had any impact on the quality of the players in the team.

“To be honest, I don’t think it [the formation change] made much difference,” said Bennett, via Southwark News.

“I can understand that we’ve got an extra body going forward, but I think it’s just been about the work ethic.

“We had some serious meetings about off-the-ball work, even on the ball we’ve got to work harder to sprint, get in positions and help our mates out.

“That message has really stuck in our heads.

“It doesn’t really matter what system you play to me, everyone’s just got to work incredibly hard.

“We’re that kind of group where we’re grafters, in football terms we graft hard and grind out results.

“We’ve got that real togetherness where we egg each other on, we dig deep when we need to and that’s only healthy for us going forward.”

Bennett has only started three league games so far this season, making a further four appearances off the bench.

He has provided one assist in attack, with Gary Rowett’s side aiming a promotion chase this campaign.

Up next for the London club is a trip to the John Smith Stadium to take on bottom of the table Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

This is quite an interesting point of view, as the addition of an attacking player in the side is surely going to have some kind of impact.

However, the performances of players who were competing in the previous system have also improved.

It’s likely that a combination of both have played a factor in the team’s current run of form.

However, it has only been a few weeks since the change, and the real test will come over the coming months to see if this team can keep up their promotion challenge into the second half of the campaign.