Mason Bennett issues three-point reaction after Millwall 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Millwall moved to within two points of the play-offs with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at The Den on Wednesday evening.

Benik Afobe was back to his best in bagging a brace of volleys either side of half time, making the three points safe and ending the Terriers’ 17-game unbeaten run in the process.

It could have been more if it was not for the heroics of Lee Nicholls in the Huddersfield goal as the Lions capped a very impressive performance in front of a jubilant home crowd.

The Lions are now unbeaten in their last eight Championship outings, winning six and drawing two, with the players stepping up to new levels at the perfect time.

Mason Bennett took to Instagram to express his emotions after the emphatic victory.

He wrote: “What a win! What a team! What a club!”

Bennett has played a crucial role in the Lions’ resurgence and played a hand in Afobe’s classy opener.

Gary Rowett’s men have been left wanting in the final third for a few years now, with an over-reliance on Jed Wallace’s overwhelming quality compared to the rest of the team.

The Verdict

With Bennett, Tyler Burey and Benik Afobe hitting new heights in the last month or so, Millwall have every chance of bridging the two point gap to sixth place.

The Lions travel to Stoke City on Saturday in what could be a season-defining match if they are able to climb into the play-off places.

Afobe will be unavailable against his parent club, but the Potters have been so poor of late that their could be some friction from the stands around Michael O’Neill’s position in the dugout.

Rowett will be hoping to take advantage of that against his former employers and with the top six in touching the distance the squad will not be lacking any motivation.