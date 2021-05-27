Mason Bennett delivers seven-word message to Millwall fans after penning new contract

Millwall are one of the Championship clubs doing some early transfer window business as Gary Rowett looks to get his squad locked down early ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Lions finished in 11th place in the Championship in what was another solid season for the London club and he’s already been able to bring back one of the key players from the campaign.

Scott Malone has penned a permanent deal after his successful loan spell and he’s joined by Hull City stopper George Long, who is expected to be a back-up for Player of the Season Bartosz Bialkowski.

The good news just keeps on coming for Millwall fans though as a player who improved throughout last season has put pen-to-paper on an extended contract.

Mason Bennett joined the club permanently last summer after spending a short time with the Lions on loan in 2019/20, and after scoring six Championship goals – predominantly from the left-wing position – they’ve tied the 24-year-old down to a ‘long-term’ contract.

Bennett himself has commented on getting himself tied down to the club for the foreseeable future – he’s given the Millwall fans a short seven-word message ahead of next season.

Over the moon, bring on next season! 👊🏽 https://t.co/2eN3N9nMuK — Benno (@Masonbennett20) May 27, 2021

The Verdict

It feels like Bennett has been around for quite a while and that’s because he has – he made his debut for Derby’s senior side at the age of just 15 and he had so much promise as a teenager, but it’s not amounted to him becoming a top, top player.

When the new season begins though, Bennett will only be 25 years old so he has time on his side to turn himself from just a decent Championship player to a good or great one – but he did show glimpses of quality last season under Rowett.

Whether he can maintain that next season remains to be seen – he may play a more central striking role if Rowett chooses to stick with his 3-5-2 formation next season and that could see Bennett hit double figures in terms of goals for the first time in his career.