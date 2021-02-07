Mason Bennett at Millwall: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Mason Bennett joined Millwall on a permanent basis last summer.

Following an impressive loan stint from January last season, the former Derby County man soon returned to The Den and linked up with ex-Rams manager Gary Rowett once again.

So have things gone for Bennett since his return to Millwall? What issues does he face at The Den? And what could be next for the attacker?

Here, we take a look.

How’s it gone so far?

A outstanding goalscoring display in the Lions’ win at Bristol City back in December side, Bennett’s second spell in South London has been rather frustrating.

The attacker has started 14 league games this term, appearing 20 times in the Championship in total, although the last of those came more than one month ago against Coventry back in January.

Bennett’s high-point came when he sealed victory at Ashton Gate with an exquisite second-half finish, but that’s his only goal since signing permanently, and has recently lost his place in Rowett’s side – with the likes of Ben Thompson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson often preferred in the wide areas.

What issues does he face?

Bennett has been lively off the bench in recent weeks, but will undoubtedly be frustrated not only about his own inconsistent form, but even more so with his lack of opportunities of late.

What’ll be more annoying from Bennett’s point of view is that Millwall hardly possess a list of top wingers – with both Thompson and Bodvarsson suited in deeper and central roles respectively, which should give the former Rams man reason to remain optimistic about getting his chance.

Having been together at Pride Park before signing his twice with Millwall, Rowett clearly rates Bennett, so it would appear it’s now down to the player himself to force his way back into the side.

What’s next?

Millwall doing well on the pitch is obviously a positive, but it only makes things tougher for Bennett to be given game-time. He was bright off the bench against Norwich in midweek, but was forced to watch on from the sidelines as the Lions dispatched Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The club don’t reveal contract lengths, but Bennett would’ve most likely signed at least a two-year deal last summer, so there wouldn’t appear any chance that hell be moved on next summer, but he’ll want to repay the faith that Rowett has consistently showed in him by producing some good form before the end of the campaign.