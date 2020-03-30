Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence react as Derby County man shares Leeds United throwback

Derby County right-back Jayden Bogle has been looking back on last season’s play-off victory over Leeds United on Instagram, with the 19-year-old remembering a night ‘the streets will never forget’.

Frank Lampard’s side were 4-3 winners on aggregate, despite trailing 1-0 after the first-leg and conceding the opening goal in the second-leg at Elland Road.

Jack Marriott (x2), Mason Mount and Harry Wilson turned the tie on its head and led Derby to Wembley, where Aston Villa eventually denied them a Premier League return.

Yet, Bogle has been looking back on that night on Instagram recently, sharing the following post:

It wasn’t just Bogle looking back on that night in Leeds, with Mason Bennett – now of Millwall – and Tom Lawrence opting to comment on the teenager’s throwback post:

Bennett joined Millwall back in January, but Bogle and Lawrence remain part of the furniture at Pride Park under the new Phillip Cocu regime.

Pre-postponement, Derby had worked their way to 12th in the Championship table.

The Verdict

The play-off win at Leeds was a great night for Derby and it is clear that a lot of the playing squad won’t forget it in a hurry.

Fighting back from two goals down is never an easy thing to do, particularly at Elland Road, where so many other of Derby’s rivals had crumbled in the 2018/19 campaign.

Of course, Wembley heartbreak would await Derby, but nights like Elland Road don’t come around too often and deserve to be fondly looked back on.

Thoughts? Let us know!