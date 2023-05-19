Sheffield Wednesday defender Marvin Johnson took to social media to react to his side's play-off victory over Peterborough United at Hillsborough on Thursday night.

The Owls came into the game 4-0 down from the first leg after an emphatic defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night, but they staged a remarkable comeback in the second leg to seal their place in the final at Wembley.

Michael Smith gave Wednesday an early lead from the penalty spot before Lee Gregory doubled their advantage in 25th minute. Reece James added a third for the hosts in the second half and Liam Palmer scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to level the tie on aggregate.

Posh pulled a goal back and restored their lead in the first half of extra time when Gregory deflected Nathan Thompson's header into his own net, but the Owls responded with Callum Paterson's 112th-minute strike sending the game to penalties.

Dan Butler was the only player to miss from the spot for the visitors, with Wednesday winning 5-3 on penalties to ensure they would progress to the final, where they will face Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers.

No team in play-off history had ever overturned more than a two-goal deficit, underlining the size of the Owls' achievement.

What did Marvin Johnson say?

After the game, Johnson shared his reaction with Wednesday supporters on Twitter, simply summing up the dramatic evening in one word.

Will Sheffield Wednesday win the League One play-off final?

It was an unbelievable night for the Owls.

Few gave them any chance after the comprehensive first leg defeat, but Wednesday produced one of the most incredible comebacks in play-off history to reach the final.

Johnson's reaction perfectly sums up the mood among Owls fans and the players and manager Darren Moore deserve huge credit for having the belief and the mental strength to turn the tie around.

It was another excellent performance from the 32-year-old at left-wing back and Wednesday fans will be hoping he is fit for the final after he was substituted late on, although it is likely fatigue was the cause after his tireless display.

It will be a tough test against either Barnsley or Bolton in the final, but Wednesday will have momentum and if they can produce a similar level of performance at Wembley, they have a strong chance of securing promotion.