Marvin Johnson upgrade & Josh Windass: The Sheffield Wednesday transfer dilemmas Darren Moore is likely to face in January

Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to look strong in the race for promotion in League One.

Darren Moore’s side have picked up back-to-back wins to move within a point of the automatic promotion places and five of Plymouth Argyle at the top of the division.

The Premier League and Championship are now set for a break over the World Cup, but Wednesday are afforded no such luxury, with a Saturday schedule unfolding heading into Christmas before games on Boxing Day and December 29th for the Owls.

Excluding an FA Cup clash, it’s another six League One fixtures that could be hugely important in the race for promotion in the division come the end of the season.

Beyond that there’s the January transfer window, where Wednesday might be faced with a couple of dilemmas with regard to incomings and outgoings:

Left-back upgrade

Marvin Johnson has played the majority of games at left-back or left wing-back this season.

Moore retained faith with the 31-year-old despite a shaky start to the season and in all-but four games this season, he’s played 90 minutes.

However, it’s worth noting that Sheffield Wednesday might eye an upgrade in January,

Anthony Glennon of Grimsby Town has been linked with a move to Hillsborough already, via Football Insider, with his impressive League Two performances catching the eye further up the EFL pyramid.

Glennon might well be an upgrade on Johnson and, in addition to that, at 22-years-old, he’s someone with potential to get better and better.

Quiz: Which British club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Bailey Peacock-Farrell? Burnley Everton Leeds Southampton

Josh Windass

Let’s not pretend that Sheffield Wednesday want to lose Josh Windass. They are a better team with him playing and he’s the type of forward that’s going to make a difference in the race for automatic promotion.

However, the 28-year-old’s contract is due to expire in the summer and, as things stand, this coming window is Wednesday’s last chance to sell him to ensure they secure a fee for his service.

After notching five goals and four assists already this term, you can see his importance to Wednesday, who might have to decide whether the reward of retaining him to push for promotion outweighs the risk of losing him for free.