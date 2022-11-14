Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

List articles

Marvin Johnson upgrade & Josh Windass: The Sheffield Wednesday transfer dilemmas Darren Moore is likely to face in January

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to look strong in the race for promotion in League One. 

Darren Moore’s side have picked up back-to-back wins to move within a point of the automatic promotion places and five of Plymouth Argyle at the top of the division.

The Premier League and Championship are now set for a break over the World Cup, but Wednesday are afforded no such luxury, with a Saturday schedule unfolding heading into Christmas before games on Boxing Day and December 29th for the Owls.

Excluding an FA Cup clash, it’s another six League One fixtures that could be hugely important in the race for promotion in the division come the end of the season.

Beyond that there’s the January transfer window, where Wednesday might be faced with a couple of dilemmas with regard to incomings and outgoings:

Left-back upgrade

Soccer Football – FA Cup Third Round – Barnsley v Barrow – Oakwell, Barnsley, Britain – January 8, 2022 Barrow’s Anthony Glennon scores their second goal Action Images/Paul Burrows

Marvin Johnson has played the majority of games at left-back or left wing-back this season.

Moore retained faith with the 31-year-old despite a shaky start to the season and in all-but four games this season, he’s played 90 minutes.

However, it’s worth noting that Sheffield Wednesday might eye an upgrade in January,

Anthony Glennon of Grimsby Town has been linked with a move to Hillsborough already, via Football Insider, with his impressive League Two performances catching the eye further up the EFL pyramid.

Glennon might well be an upgrade on Johnson and, in addition to that, at 22-years-old, he’s someone with potential to get better and better.

Quiz: Which British club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26

Bailey Peacock-Farrell?

Josh Windass 

Soccer Football – Carabao Cup Third Round – Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, Britain – November 9, 2022 Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass celebrates scoring their first goal with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru REUTERS/Peter Nicholls EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Let’s not pretend that Sheffield Wednesday want to lose Josh Windass. They are a better team with him playing and he’s the type of forward that’s going to make a difference in the race for automatic promotion.

However, the 28-year-old’s contract is due to expire in the summer and, as things stand, this coming window is Wednesday’s last chance to sell him to ensure they secure a fee for his service.

After notching five goals and four assists already this term, you can see his importance to Wednesday, who might have to decide whether the reward of retaining him to push for promotion outweighs the risk of losing him for free.


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Marvin Johnson upgrade & Josh Windass: The Sheffield Wednesday transfer dilemmas Darren Moore is likely to face in January

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: