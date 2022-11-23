Marvin Johnson speaks out on Sheffield Wednesday “pain” as Owls eye promotion

Sheffield Wednesday have made an excellent start to the 2022-23 League One season as the Owls look for promotion.

Darren Moore’s team is currently third in League One, one point behind Ipswich Town and three points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle. It seems to already be a three-horse race for the automatic positions, as they are comfortably ahead of the chasing pack.

As a result, come May, one will undoubtedly miss out, something Wednesday are all too familiar with after going through this heartbreak last season.

As we start to enter the Christmas period, Moore’s side is currently trying to chase down the top two, and considering they are nine points clear of fourth-place Peterborough United, all eyes are on the top two positions.

Wednesday are well aware of what happens if you fail to finish in the top two after suffering play-off disappointment last season against Sunderland. This is something that Wednesday defender Marvin Johnson is keen to avoid but also using as motivation.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “Our away performance was not too great, and we were quite lucky to come back at 1-0. But in the second leg back here, you could see the way we started the game and we have started this season exactly the same.

“We were on top of them for maybe 85 or 88 minutes and then we conceded a late goal, which wasn’t great.

“The pain that everyone felt then should be enough to drive us in the situation where we think we don’t want to go through the play-offs again and hopefully we can finish far enough away from them.

“We know that feeling and don’t want to extend our season again and possibly have that same feeling and have to come back and do all that work over again. Hopefully we can perform better this time.”

The Verdict

Sometimes a moment like what Wednesday suffered last season in the play-offs can be something that can bring a team closer and be used as motivation for it not to happen again.

The Owls have started this season magnificently and have not let last season’s ending faze them in the slightest. Like Johnson says, they know how that feels, and they won’t want to ever feel that pain again, and that can be something Moore can use to keep his players on top and at their peak to right the wrongs from last campaign.

Every season that Wednesday are in League One, there is an expectation that they get promoted, so that pressure is always there. Therefore, what happened last season can be that lifeline to use when it starts getting tough, knowing that none of them want to suffer that ever again.