Marvin Johnson shares Sheffield Wednesday message after 6-0 win

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Marvin Johnson has shared a message via social media following the Owls’ 6-0 win over Cambridge United on Saturday.

Goals from Lloyd Jones, Barry Bannan, George Byers and a Saido Berahino hat-trick saw Wednesday move up to 7th in the Sky Bet League One table as they chase a play-off place.

Speaking on social media after the match, Johnson, who was named in the Sky Bet League One team of the week for his performance in the match, couldn’t help but express his delight at the win.

“Big reaction, solid strong display from everyone involved!” he wrote on Instagram.

“Big performances from the wizard @bazzaboi10 (Barry Bannan) and the king of Burundi @berahino18 (Saido Berahino)💫”.

Several Wednesday players could also be found in the comments of the post, clearly delighted at the win.

“K gang say no more 👏👏👏” wrote Barry Bannan.

“Yes neymarv⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️” commented Saido Berahino.

The win for Wednesday came at just the right time, with Darren Moore’s side having suffered a 3-1 defeat to Lincoln City the previous weekend.

That had dented the Owls play-off hopes, with there being plenty of competition for the top six in League One, but Saturday’s win leaves them just one point behind Plymouth Argyle in sixth.

The Verdict

What a win it was for Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore on Saturday.

After such a difficult result the week before, to bounce back in such an emphatic way tells you all you need to know about how serious Wednesday’s play-off ambitions are.

The team chemistry on display on social media seems to suggest that the players are all in it together – which can only be a good thing.

It looks set to be an exciting but important run-in for Darren Moore’s side as they hunt down a play-off spot and an immediate return to the Championship.