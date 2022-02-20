Marvin Johnson sends message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters after club’s latest triumph

Marvin Johnson has taken to Instagram to praise Sheffield Wednesday’s fans for the support that they demonstrated during yesterday’s clash with Doncaster Rovers.

The Owls managed to get back to winning ways in League One yesterday as they sealed a 3-1 victory over Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United last weekend, Wednesday’s fans would have been fearing the worst when the hosts opened the scoring via a penalty from Dan Gardner on the stroke of half-time.

However, the Owls went on to produce an eye-catching second-half display as they completely outclassed their opponents.

Callum Paterson levelled proceedings by heading home from close range.

Barry Bannan then had a spot-kick saved by Doncaster goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Undeterred by this minor setback, Wednesday took the lead in the 80th minute as Saido Berahino netted his third goal of the season.

The Owls sealed victory moments later as Johnson teed up Bannan who guided the ball past Mitchell.

As a result of this triumph, Wednesday moved level on points with sixth-place Wycombe Wanderers.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Johnson has admitted that he believes that the club are getting stronger as the season progresses.

The 31-year-old posted: “+3, another great performance from the boys, stronger each week.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Sheffield Wednesday sell Julian Borner to? Hertha Berlin Wolfsburg Hannover 96 Schalke 04

“Fans class once again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvin Johnson (@90mjohn)

The Verdict

This was a big victory for the Owls as they managed to capitalise on Sunderland and Wycombe’s inability to seal all three points in their respective fixtures.

Johnson once again produced another fine display in this particular clash as he was deployed in the left wing-back role by Moore.

As per SofaScore, Johnson managed to provide three key passes in this fixture (including his assist) whilst he also won six duels and made three interceptions.

By continuing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for his side in the third-tier, Johnson could potentially help the Owls move up the league standings between now and the end of the 2021/22 campaign.