Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's season has started poorly, with the team struggling to secure wins or positive results in the Championship.

Marvin Johnson, who was previously sidelined by former manager Xisco Munoz, is making progress and nearing a return to the team.

With a new manager set to come in, Johnson is hopeful for a fresh start and is motivated to prove himself after a challenging few months.

Marvin Johnson has taken to social media to give an update on his progress towards playing once more for Sheffield Wednesday.

It has not been a good season so far for the Owls, with them finding wins and positive results very hard to come by.

Indeed, they are yet to earn three points in the Sky Bet Championship from one game, with them instead drawing three and losing the other eight in the league.

A far from ideal start to the year, then, and they will be hoping their fortunes can change after the international break that we are now in.

In more positive news for Wednesday, though, it looks as though Marvin Johnson is nearing a return to the fold at the club, with him on the cycling machines and posting on Instagram that he will be back in action soon, after being frozen out by former manager Xisco Munoz.

Johnson was a key player for Wednesday under former manager Darren Moore, with him playing a regular part in the side as they earned promotion from Sky Bet League One.

Indeed, he would have been looking forward to this season but, keeping in theme with other baffling decisions at the club of late, he was frozen out by Xisco Munoz and has not played, with him now needing to try and work his way back up to match fitness.

There is hope for him that he is going to be able to get back into the side soon now, though, with a new manager to come in, and he'll be looking forward to a fresh start after a tough couple of months.

Johnson will be itching for a Wednesday revival

Who the new manager is for Wednesday remains to be seen, of course, but it is clear that Johnson will be looking forward to a new era, as it surely cannot get much more difficult for him than being totally ignored as he was under Munoz.

The international break perhaps comes at a good time for him personally, too, as he can work hard and get back in with the group of players at the club, ready for the new man in charge.

He'll be hungry to show the incoming boss exactly what he can do, too, and will be motivated by what has happened to him in the last few months.

Fans will be excited to see Johnson potentially coming back, too, and they'll hope his return can somehow inspire the other players into better form to get them up the table and out of their current predicament, with them firmly rooted to the bottom of the league.

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship?

Wednesday are rock bottom of the Championship with just three points and no wins from 11 games.

They're back in action after the international break when they face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday 21st October.