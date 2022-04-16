Marvin Johnson gives his verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off race

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit seventh in the league and three points behind Sunderland and Wycombe who are occupying play-off spots above them.

This evening Wednesday travel to MK Dons as they attempt to move back up to a play-off spot.

However, it will not be an easy task with MK Dons currently fighting for the top two – they will be hoping they can win tonight and keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

As is stands, the battle for promotion both automatically and via the play-offs looks to be going down to the wire.

However, midfielder Marvin Johnson insists that his side are remaining calm and focused on themselves as they approach their final five games of the season.

Speaking to the club’s Official Media, Johnson said: “With the quality of the teams in the division, we thought it could go all the way. It looks like that’s how it could pan out.

“It’s very tight up there but we are focused completely on ourselves. We have five cup final to go and our intention is to win them all.

“MK Dons will be a tough game for sure, they’ve had a great season. I would rather play a tea, with something to play for at this stage.

“Teams with nothing to play for can be harder to break down, especially the longer the game goes but with this game both sides have everything to play for.”

The Verdict:

As Johnson says himself, tonight’s match will be a tough one for both teams as they both have promotion to play for.

However, it’s clear the players are looking forward to the challenge and he’s right about them being easier to play at this stage as they are more likely to open themselves up to try and score rather than sit back like other teams with nothing to play for would.

It has been so close at the top of League One for the whole season and it really looks like it will go all the way.

Wednesday have a great chance at making the top six but a win this evening would push them back up there and give them a bit of confidence to continue to push on.