Luton Town have earned a third place finish in the Championship table.

The Hatters have done superbly to build on last season’s top six finish, easily earning a play-off place.

How have Luton Town’s signings fared this season?

Here we look at how the club’s signings over the last year have helped the team’s bid for Premier League promotion…

Carlton Morris - 10/10

Morris arrived in the summer from Barnsley having scored seven goals for the Tykes as they suffered relegation to League One.

But his tally of 20 goals and six assists has powered Luton to third in the table and has given the team a realistic chance at Premier League promotion.

Luke Freeman - 6/10

The 31-year-old has proven a useful addition to the squad, making 25 appearances in the league since joining from Sheffield United.

The midfielder has contributed two goals and one assist and has generally improved the strength in depth of the team’s options.

Cody Drameh - 8/10

The full-back took a few weeks to adapt to his new surroundings but has really come into his own since joining on loan from Leeds United in January.

Drameh could become a high priority target in the summer if he becomes available, such is the impressive nature of his performances in recent weeks.

Ethan Horvath - 9/10

The goalkeeper was signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer having failed to really make an impact at the City Ground.

But his performances with Luton have been key to giving the team the third-best defensive record in the division.

Marvelous Nakamba - 9/10

Nakamba has been a revelation since signing on loan from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

The only major disappointment will be that he is just a temporary signing, so Luton will have to make a decision to make soon on whether to pursue a permanent move in the summer.

Alfie Doughty - 7/10

The 23-year-old arrived from Stoke City in the summer having been unable to break into Michael O’Neill’s plans for the Potters.

However, he has proven his talent while with Luton and has been an important part of their impressive season.

Louie Watson - 2/10

Watson signed from Derby County in the summer having earned his breakthrough into senior football with the Rams over the last couple of seasons.

However, he has found game time limited at Kenilworth Road and has had a minimal impact on the side.

Cauley Woodrow - 5/10

Woodrow has bagged two goals and one assist from 27 appearances in the league.

It hasn’t been a standout season for the forward, but he has still proven his worth with an important 89th minute winner at home to Norwich City in December.

Jack Walton - 1/10

The goalkeeper has very much been a tertiary option between the sticks this season, failing to make a single league appearance.

Not every signing can have a massive impact, and Walton has barely been noticed as Luton charged their way to third in the table.

Matt Macey - 1/10

Macey is another goalkeeper that was signed in the summer to add some strength in depth to the squad.

While their impact on the dressing room may have been important, neither he nor Walton have had the chance to prove themselves out on the pitch this season.

John McAtee - 2/10

McAtee has spent this season out on loan with Grimsby Town, where he has made 29 appearances and scored four goals.

While he hasn’t had an impact at Luton yet, he may still prove useful to the squad upon his return in the summer.

Aribim Pepple - 1/10

Pepple also spent the season on loan with Grimsby but he made just one start for the League Two side before returning to the club in January.

His only inclusion in the Luton first team squad upon his return came against Grimsby in the FA Cup.