Martyn Waghorn sends heartfelt Derby County message

Martyn Waghorn has issued an apology on Instagram for his sending off during Derby’s defeat to Preston North End yesterday.

Just 20 minutes into their Boxing Day clash with Alex Neil’s men, the Rams forward lunged two-footed into a tackle with Whites captain Alan Browne.

And without hesitation, referee Darren Bond brandished a straight red card for Waghorn, leaving Wayne Rooney’s team to play with 10 men for more than an hour.

Perhaps even more frustrating for Rooney was that his side produced a dogged performance, despite their man disadvantage, and looked on course to claim a precious point which would have moved them out of the relegation-zone.

However, deep into stoppage-time, Brown, the man that Waghorn had earlier fouled, curled a fine effort into the top corner to earn Preston the three points and leave Derby to ponder on what could have been.

Following the game, Waghorn, who admitted that he cost his side the points, apologised on Instagram.

“Just want to apologies to my team mates to the club and to the fans,” he said. “I cost my team 3 points today. To a man, what they done during the game was incredible and deserved more from the game. I am very disappointed that this has happened and apologise to everyone associated with the club.”

The Verdict

Apologising is the right thing to do from Waghorn’s point of view, but that’ll be scamp consolation to Derby players and supporters following that defeat.

What make it even more frustrating is not only was it a needless challenge from the Rams forward, but he’ll now miss crucial league fixtures against Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday and then January’s FA Cup tie at non-league Chorley.