Martyn Waghorn reacts to personal milestone as Derby switch focus to Nottingham Forest clash

Martyn Waghorn scored his 100th career goal as Derby County picked up three points against Huddersfield Town last night.

The 30-year-old joined Derby from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2018, and has since made 113 appearances for the Rams, scoring 28 goals in all competitions.

Waghorn has found the net three times this season, and scored his third goal of the campaign in a vital 2-0 home win over Huddersfield last night.

Waghorn latched onto Colin Kazim-Richards’ through ball before converting past Ryan Schofield with ease, to net his 100th career goal.

It’s a great achievement for Waghorn, who has made a host of appearances for the likes of Rangers, Leicester City and Ipswich over the course of his career.

Taking to Instagram, Waghorn paid credit to his teammates for a “big win”, but mentioned Friday’s important local derby with Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

It’s great for Waghorn to reach the 100 goal mark on a personal note, but his 100th goal was also so important for Derby.

Huddersfield were pushing for that equaliser before an inch-perfect pass by Kazim-Richards found Waghorn through on goal, and there was only going to be one outcome.

He has been a key player for Derby since being brought to the club by Frank Lampard in 2018, and his goals could help them steer well clear of the relegation zone between now and the end of the campaign.