Martyn Waghorn reacts as former Derby County teammate secures transfer

Martyn Waghorn has wished Richard Keogh well after the defender secured a move to newly-promoted Championship side Blackpool.

All the best rich buddy 💙 https://t.co/OzZpZuFTTy — Martyn Waghorn (@Mwaghorn_9) July 17, 2021

The centre-back was with Huddersfield last season but left when his deal expired in the summer. However, he wasted little time in finding a new club, as he has now been announced as a new signing for Neil Critchley’s men.

Once the move was finalised, Keogh took to social media to express his delight at his latest challenge, which prompted a response from Waghorn.

The two will have known each other from their time at Derby County, with Waghorn joining the previously long-serving player for the 2018/19 season, when both featured regularly as Frank Lampard’s side reached the play-off final.

However, things wouldn’t go smoothly for Keogh after that, as he was involved in a well-documented incident that left him with a serious knee injury and resulted in Derby sacking the experienced defender.

Now though, he is back in the Championship and he will come up against his former club, and Waghorn’s new side Coventry, in the Championship next season.

The verdict

This is a nice message from Waghorn and it shows that the two clearly got on during their time at Pride Park.

Of course, a lot has changed for all concerned since that season under Lampard, with Derby now in a tough position and Keogh has had to battle to get back to fitness.

He clearly did enough at Huddersfield to convince Blackpool to take a chance on him and now it’s down to the defender to show what he can do at his new club.

