It is no secret that Derby County are looking to bolster their attacking options before the 2023-24 League One season begins, but knock-backs could lead them back to a familiar face.

Head coach Paul Warne has already signed Conor Washington from Rotherham United this summer, reuniting with the Northern Ireland international after bringing him into the fold at the Millers last year.

Warne wants more though with just Washington and James Collins as his out and out striker options - losing David McGoldrick to Notts County of League Two has been a real blow in regards to building a squad for the new campaign.

With permanent options seemingly thin on the ground, Derby are now giving a familiar face a chance to impress in the form of Martyn Waghorn.

The 33-year-old signed for the Rams back in 2018 for around £5 million from Ipswich Town, lasting three years at Pride Park and scoring 30 goals in all competitions in 123 appearances before he departed in 2021 when his contract expired.

Waghorn has been at Coventry City for the last two years but has struggled for regular game-time with the Sky Blues, and he was even loaned out in January 2023 to their Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

Martyn Waghorn's message following Derby friendly appearance

Now a free agent though with the Terriers refusing the chance to sign him on a permanent basis, Waghorn was invited to train with Derby after appearing in Craig Forsyth’s testimonial over a week ago against Stoke City.

Waghorn came off the bench against Sheffield United as a trialist in Derby’s last friendly before the new season begins and with the new season closing in, there could be a chance that a deal is offered to Waghorn.

And in a response to his trial outing against the Blades, Waghorn has issued a simple two-word tweet in regards to his current time training with County.

What has Paul Warne said about Martyn Waghorn's potential return?

Rams head coach Warne is the one that invited Waghorn to train with his squad following his appearance in Forsyth's testimonial and due to the fact he lives locally to Derby, but he did not rule out offering a contract to the veteran forward if he impresses enough.

"Waggy played for us last week in Fozzy's testimonial and I really liked him as a lad," Warne told Rams TV - via the Derby Telegraph.

"I liked all those Derby players to be fair. It is their football club and they are kindly letting us work here for a bit.

"I realise he's out of contract and he lives not far away. I just thought you should treat ex-players with respect so I invited him into train.

"I've been completely open with him and if he signs for someone tomorrow then he goes with my blessing.

"There might be something here for you, there might not. Just train and play in the games and if we can help each other out, great."