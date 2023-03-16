Huddersfield Town picked up a very respectable point at home to play-off chasing Norwich City last night.

With Huddersfield in their current predicament, every point counts at this stage of the season and so it was a big blow when the Canaries took the lead on the night through Gabriel Sara.

With Norwich dominating possession, Huddersfield Town somehow found a way back into the match, with Grant Hanley's 65th minute goal levelling things, and ultimately earning Neil Warnock's side a point.

Unfortunately, though, that point does not do much to make the table look any more friendly for the Terriers at present.

Neil Warnock's side remain 23rd in the standings, and six points adrift of safety.

Despite that, Huddersfield forward Martyn Waghorn, on loan from Coventry City, issued a defiant message on social media after the match, vowing to keep belieiving and fighting for survival.

Indeed, on Instagram, he wrote: "Lads never gave up against another good team."

"We keep believing and fighting 💪🏻⚽️."

The fixtures do not get any easier for Huddersfield this weekend as they prepare for their final Championship match ahead of the international break.

A trip to Millwall and The Den awaits on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off in South London scheduled for 3PM.

The Verdict

It was a really good point for Huddersfield Town last night.

Neil Warnock's side have looked much more solid in recent weeks, which may offer a faint glimmer of hope moving forward.

Unfortunately, though, the fixtures do not get any easier, with Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford up in their next three.

If Waghorn's message is anything to go by, though, the players are not giving up yet and will continue to fight for the club's survival.