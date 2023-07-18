Bradley Johnson has re-joined Derby County as a player-coach for the U21s.

Johnson played for the Rams from 2015-2019, making a total of 140 appearances for the club during that time, scoring 14 goals and providing a further 13 assists.

In Derby's official statement, they explained that Johnson will be eligible for games for the U-21 side, they said: "As well as taking on a coaching position as part of the Academy staff, Johnson will be eligible to feature for the Under-21s as an overage player in their Premier League 2 campaign.

"The move will see Johnson not only begin his coaching journey on a full-time basis but also be in a position to contribute to the development of the Rams’ young players both on and off the field."

The 36-year-old re-joins with a wealth of experience under his belt, having most recently been relegated to League Two with Milton Keynes Dons. Johnson was released at the conclusion of the campaign.

His youth career began with Arsenal but took him to the likes of Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City, Derby, and Blackburn Rovers.

Johnson played 101 of his career games at Premier League level, and 172 at third tier level, but spent the majority of his career in the Championship, where he made 302 appearances including in the play-offs.

Johnson's statement on both Twitter and Instagram said:

Former teammates react to Bradley Johnson news

Martyn Waghorn played with Johnson at Derby and summed up his feelings about the move, via Twitter he said: "Love it 🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

Bradley Dack played with the veteran midfielder at Blackburn Rovers, via Instagram he added: "❤️❤️❤️"

Adam Armstrong is another former teammate, he said: "Love it you!! ❤️"

Danny Graham played with Johnson during the 2019/20 season, he commented: "Good luck my mate sure u will do a great job 🙌❤️"

Rovers forward Tyrhys Dolan said: "All the best bro💙"

Aynsley Pears also played with the 36-year-old at Blackburn, he added: "Love it jonno 🙌❤️"

Craig Bryson was his midfield partner at Derby, he said: "All the best mate 🙌🏻💪🏻"

What's been said by Derby?

Academy Manager Matt Hale said: "We’re pleased to welcome Bradley back to Derby County in this new role within the Academy.

"As an experienced player across both the Premier League and EFL throughout his career, Bradley has significant experience that he can pass on to our Academy players, primarily the Under-21s, on a daily basis.

"He has experienced many scenarios and situations in his long career, played in big matches and been part of high-pressure moments so to have him passing on the knowledge he has built up from a players’ perspective will be invaluable.

"To have someone that has played almost 700 senior games alongside the players on a daily basis in this role will only be beneficial to everyone."

Is Johnson's new role a good move from Derby?

As Hale suggests, this is a smart move for a player with a lot of experience, who can still have an impact when playing as well.

Johnson is the right sort of character you want around your dressing room and to nurture the younger players.

This type of position has been growing in popularity. Similar roles have been seen with players such as Tom Huddlestone at Manchester United and Jay Spearing at Liverpool amongst others.

It evidently has shown success and is a nice transition into the coaching side of things for these players, who can still have an impact on the playing side of things, too.