Martin Payero to Middlesbrough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Middlesbrough are hoping to tie up the most exciting deal of the summer.

It’s already been a productive start to the transfer window with four new additions already heading to the Riverside Stadium in the shape of Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Lee Peltier and Uche Ikpeazu.

However the hope for Neil Warnock is that there will be plenty more on the way in the coming weeks.

One name who has got fans most excited is Martin Payero, but what do we know so far and is it a deal that’s likely to happen? We take a look.

The higher or lower Middlesbrough transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Marvin Emnes cost £3.6m when he joined Middlesbrough, was Didier Digard's fee higher or lower? Higher Lower

What do we know so far?

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that Martin Payero was in advanced talks over a move to Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been highlighted to the club following an excellent time with Argentine side Atletico Banfield where he has been thoroughly impressive.

It’s claimed that a move to the Riverside is moving nearer providing that the club can get a deal over the line.

Is it likely to happen?

A move to Middlesbrough does seem likely as long as the club can secure a work permit for Martin Payero.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Argentina under-23s for the Tokyo Olympics but with no senior caps to his name it means that getting international clearance to make the move could be tricky.

However according to Teesside Live, Neil Warnock’s side are hopeful that Payero has enough experience at international level to push a potential move through.