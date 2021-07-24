Martin Payero to Middlesbrough moves closer as key club figure delivers exciting update

Neil Warnock says that he’s hopeful of finalising a deal to sign Martin Payero in the coming week.

Middlesbrough have been really busy in the transfer market so far this summer with Joe Lumley, Lee Peltier, Sammy Ameobi, Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks already moving to the Riverside Staidum.

However it seems that the 22-year-old Argentine could be next in line.

Payero is closing in on a move to Teesside after Warnock confirmed that the player had completed his medical, however the player is currently in Tokyo with Argentina as he competes in the rearranged 2020 Olympics.

But despite being a tricky deal to do logistically, the Middlesbrough boss says that he’s excited by the prospect of getting it over the line.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “Payero is out at the Olympics, but I’m hoping we can finalise all the financial details this next week.

“We want to announce that as soon as possible. I’d like to get it over the line.

“You look at that performance tonight and you could imagine him in there couldn’t you, giving us that little bit more.

“I think it’s quite exciting really and would give us that little bit more.

“We’re looking at another player abroad as well. We’ve looked at three or four, but one in particular now, and we’re also looking to see if there are any others that can tempt us.”

The verdict

This is really exciting for Middlesbrough supporters.

While the club have done some very solid business in the transfer market, Martin Payero is a player who has the ability to really get fans off their seats.

The 22-year-old midfielder is a powerful presence but also has the grace and technical ability to carve open a defence with a pass or a forward run.

If this deal can get over the line it might take him some time to adapt, but I’d be very hopeful of him making a big impact.