Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate Boro’s determination and battling spirit in their 2-0 win against Peterborough United.

Neil Warnock’s side went into the game hampered by a number of injury issues to some of their most important squad players.

That left them light in terms of options to field in the starting line-up and on the bench against Peterborough in a game they really needed to secure all three points in.

Boro were able to grind out the win against their struggling opponents with them scoring twice in the final five minutes to ensure they bounced back from their 2-0 loss at Hull City last time out.

Payero managed to deliver a strong performance for Middlesbrough especially in the second period as he started to impact the game more with his quality on the ball and he grabbed his first assist for Boro to set up Josh Coburn for the second goal of the game in injury time.

Following Payero’s impact on Middlesbrough’s win against Peterborough, the midfielder took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate their victory despite all of their injury issues.

The Verdict

This was a performance from Payero that shows he is really starting to settle into life at the Riverside Stadium and he could add a lot of extra creativity to the side if he can continue on from what he is able to produce in possession in the second period.

The midfielder has found it tough at times since moving to Boro in the summer but Warnock has been attempting to get him to adjust to the demands of Championship football.

Payero still has work to do on the defensive positioning side of his game but that should come with time on the training ground and he is not the type of player that is not willing to put the work in to improve his game.

If he can continue to improve his performances and find some more consistency then he will be a major asset for them to have within their squad.