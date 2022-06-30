Martin Payero makes honest admission about Middlesbrough situation

Argentinian Martin Payero joined Middlesbrough last summer but has found his first season in England a tough one.

The 23-year-old made just 12 appearances, with a goal and an assist to his name too.

Boro fought off competition from elsewhere to secure the midfielder last summer, and there have been glimpses of quality from him, but injuries haven’t helped him establish himself either.

Payero admitted that he has struggled to adapt to the English game, as he told Ip Sport, as quoted by Teesside Live: “The turret is that between cups and the league we have played almost 52 games throughout the year. Quite a lot. If we could have gotten through to the next round [of the FA Cup] we would have played more too. It’s very difficult; very, very dynamic.

“You have to get used to playing every other day because it is not far off every other day. Personally, I started well. When I arrive at a club I always have many expectations. It cost me, it cost me the first few months, it cost me a lot, but later, when I started paying, unfortunately, I had an ankle injury that left me out for three months and, well, the last thing I thought about [after returning] was being able to reach the play-offs. We were only three points from entering.

“In the Championship the game is very fragmented, which clearly does not go with my style of play. But hey, I also had to bring that to what it is, what my game is, and I think I learned that quickly. In Argentina, you play fewer games whereas in England you accumulate eight games in a row in a month-long series and obviously it costs you. But I think that when you enter the rhythm everything is easier.”

Literally 99% of Middlesbrough supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Boro quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Middlesbrough's current manager? Gary Rowett Chris Hughton Neil Warnock Chris Wilder

Despite his struggle to adapt to the Championship and reported interest from clubs back in his home country, the Argentinian is determined to show he is worthy of his place in the team next season, as he said: “I have my head here in Boro, I’m very calm. I would clearly like to be able to establish myself and stay here, but I can never close the door on anyone. Today, and honestly, my priority is to stay in Europe and I will try to be able to do that. If something comes up of course I will consider it, but if not, I will stay fighting here.”

The Verdict:

You can’t underestimate how hard it is for someone to adapt to life in English football, especially the Championship. The English leagues play much more frequently, making it demanding physically and mentally, requiring some time to adapt to it.

Furthermore, Payero hasn’t been helped with injury this season, making it harder for him to establish himself in the side.

The midfielder is still young, so if he can stay fit next season and adapt to the demands of the Championship, there is still plenty of time for him to become a strong player in the Middlesbrough side.