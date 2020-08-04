Martin O’Neill issues brutally honest reflection on his tenure of Nottingham Forest

Martin O’Neill has admitted that he would never have taken charge of Nottingham Forest if he knew that his tenure was going to be short as it was.

Following the controversial departure of Aitor Karanka last season, club legend O’Neill returned to the City Ground and took charge in January, with the Reds sitting within touching distance of the play-offs.

But it took time for O’Neill to settle back into life in club football, guiding them to eight wins from their final 19 games of the season as they missed out on a top-six finish.

In the summer, O’Neill began to strengthen his squad with the signing of Sammy Ameobi on a free transfer from Bolton Wanderers, but only four days later O’Neill was sacked and was replaced by Sabri Lamouchi.

It marked the end of a rather brief and disappointing tenure at the City Ground for the 68-year-old, who has since opened up on his managerial spell with the Reds.

Speaking to Chris Sutton for the Daily Mail, O’Neill said: “I thought I could turn Forest around. If I thought I was only going to get 19 games, then I wouldn’t have done it.

“In my one week of pre-season, I signed Sammy Ameobi on a free transfer. Arguably he and Ben Watson have been their two best players this season.

“To only get 19 games was disappointing. It was no time at all. I’ve spent longer on a sponsored walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats than I did as manager of that football club!”

Forest have made strides of improvement since Lamouchi took the reins in the summer, but their 2019/20 campaign culminated in heartbreak as they missed out on a top-six finish in unbelievable circumstances.

The Verdict

I didn’t think O’Neill was the right appointment for Forest at that time whatsoever.

The likes of Joao Carvalho, who was brought in for a hefty fee in the summer, didn’t really suit his system, and I think they needed a manager who plays more attractive football.

It was clearly an appointment that was made to give fans a boost due to his connections with the club, but it didn’t work out and it somewhat tarnished his reputation from his playing days.