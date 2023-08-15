Highlights Martin O'Neill believes Sunderland will reach the Championship play-offs despite their slow start to the season and backs manager Tony Mowbray to deliver.

Martin O'Neill has backed Sunderland to reach the Championship play-offs again this season under manager Tony Mowbray.

The Northern Irish coach has praised his former club for their style of play but highlighted their lack of physicality as an issue in 2022/23.

Having exceeded expectations by finishing in the top six in their first season back in the Championship, Sunderland have been tipped to reach the play-offs again this term but have endured a difficult start to the new campaign.

Mowbray's side were beaten 2-0 by Ipswich Town at Portman Road on the opening weekend, were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Crewe Alexandra, and then lost 2-1 to Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

That has left the Black Cats on 0 points and only out of the relegation on goal difference - sitting 21st in the Championship table with Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, and Middlesbrough the only sides below them.

It is certainly too early to be worried about the Wearsiders, who will hope to bounce back when they host Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light this coming weekend, and O'Neill has eased fears with his optimistic prediction.

Martin O'Neill's 2023/24 Sunderland prediction

The former Black Cats boss, who has not returned to management since he left Nottingham Forest in 2019, has backed them to come good despite the slow start to the new campaign.

O'Neill was full of praise for the brand of football that Mowbray has his side playing but did highlight physicality as an issue for them last term.

"Sunderland play really good football," he said (via Chronicle Live).

"Tony Mowbray has gone about things quietly but had an excellent season last year but I felt they lacked a bit of physicality.

"The fans will be demanding and I think Tony can deliver the play-offs again this year."

Tony Mowbray's verdict on Sunderland's slow start to the season

Mowbray remains positive about his team's hopes despite a winless start to the 2023/24 campaign.

He told the Sunderland Echo he felt they were performing well but have lacked that killer instinct up top, which is something he hopes to change before the transfer window closes.

The experienced coach said: "We'll be fine. I feel as if the team are functioning are fine apart from that last little bit.

"If we were being dominated and ceding lots of chances... but they had two shots on target and scored both of them. Of course, we played out part in those goals.

"We'll be fine, we have to keep what we're doing and as you know, everyone behind the scenes is working hard to try and get attacking options for the team. Hopefully we find a guy who lives for goals, banging into the back of the net, and all the good play building up to it means they can have a good time at this football club."

He added: "I'd be more worried if the team we're creating chances and the team weren't functioning. Hopefully we'll be able to start putting the ball in the net soon and we have a bit of time now [this week] to try and get something sorted. I'm sure the club will be focusing very hard on that and fingers crossed we'll be able to do it.

"And we'll keep working on what we do, getting on the ball and trying to dominate possession and trying to play forward and score goals.

"In the first two games there's enough evidence of that I think, we just have to turn these tight games into victory."