Martin Kelly’s first words after sealing West Brom move

Deadline day West Bromwich Albion signing Martin Kelly has said that he wants to help the club reach their full potential going forwards.

The experienced defender signed on the dotted line at The Hawthorns yesterday on a free transfer having been released by Crystal Palace earlier this summer.

In his first interview with the club, the 32-year-old, who joins the Baggies on a two-year deal, suggested he was excited to get started.

“I’m buzzing to be getting started.” Kelly told WBA club media.

“It’s been really strange for me this summer being a free agent for the first time, especially off the back of a frustrating season last year when I didn’t play as much as I would’ve liked to.

“Going forward, I want to help a club reach their true potential. I feel like, at a club the size of Albion, it’s a great opportunity for me to help push the team forward with the attributes I believe I have. I think the club can help me and my game too, it works both ways.

“I’ve had a great time at Crystal Palace over the last few years, but I’m really looking forward to starting life at West Bromwich Albion.”

The defender did indeed not play much football last season, or the season prior.

In 2021/22 for example, he appeared for Palace just once, and in 2020/21, just twice.

Despite that, and now being 32-years-old, Kelly believes he still has more to give, at both Championship level and above.

Do you love West Brom? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 In what year did Cyrille Regis make his debut for West Brom? 1957 1967 1977 1987

“I feel like I have so much to offer still at both this level and higher.” Kelly added.

“I had a discussion with my family and once this opportunity came around, it was one I acted on quite quickly with no hesitation.

“Getting back into a team environment and to be doing what I’ve been doing for the past 14 or 15 years is going to be amazing. I can’t wait to get my boots back on and to play competitive football once again.

“I’ve had a few weeks looking at the squad and the results and other Championship games. I think it’s a really competitive league this year. There are a lot of good teams.

“I feel like I’ve put myself in a great team and a great set-up here. I want to give all that I can offer to this team.”

The Verdict

This is an interesting one from West Brom.

When you look at how much football Kelly has played in recent seasons it isn’t a signing that gets you excited by any means, however, he is certainly very experienced having played over 150 Premier League matches.

Able to play at right back and centre-back, on a free, the 32-year-old does offer Steve Bruce some depth and versatility, though.

As such, that saves this deal from looking like a bad one to potentially being a signing that turns out being quite shrewd at the end of the season.