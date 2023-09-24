Highlights Tommy Forecast, the first signing under Martin Allen at Gillingham, retired in 2014 after playing just 34 games in his professional career.

Charlie Allen, son of Martin Allen, helped Gillingham win the League Two title but left the club four months after his father was sacked. He now plays for Cray Wanderers.

Stuart Nelson spent six seasons at the club, playing over 220 games before leaving for Yeovil. He now plays for Cirencester Town in the Southern League Division One Central.

Martin Allen would be appointed manager of Gillingham on July 5, 2012. The club would experience an amazing first season under the tenure of Allen, as they won the League Two title in 2013.

The club would part ways with Allen in his second season in charge as he struggled to find results in League One by October 2013.

To allow Allen and the club to achieve promotion in his first season, the board decided to bolster the squad with a number of signings. Football League World look at where Allen’s first five signings for the club are now.

Tommy Forecast

The first signing that Allen would make at Gillingham was a loan signing. Tommy Forecast would join the club from Southampton as part of a deal for Paulo Gazzaniga going to the south coast.

Forecast would not feature much in his time at the club but would claim an unusual honour as he was the first player to achieve three successive promotions between his time at Southampton and Gillingham, despite only playing two league games.

Forecast would retire in the summer of 2014 following a spell at Conference South Side, Chelmsford City. The English keeper would only play 34 games in his six-year professional career.

Charlie Allen

Charlie Allen would be the first permanent signing at the club under new manager Allen.

The midfielder was the son of Martin Allen, and in his two years with the club, he would feature regularly, helping his father’s team win the League Two title.

Allen would leave the club four months after his father was sacked on a mutual termination and would move to Margate.

Allen would move around many clubs since his time at Gillingham, never spending longer than one season at a club until his most recent club, where he still plays his football.

The English player is currently playing in the Isthmian League for Cray Wanderers.

Stuart Nelson

Stuart Nelson would join the club on July 21, 2012, following the expiry of his contract at Notts County.

Nelson would spend six seasons at the club, playing a total of 223 fixtures as the club competed in League One and League Two.

The goalkeeper left the club to join Yeovil. However, Nelson currently plays his football at Cirencester Town, a side that is competing in the Southern League Division One Central, having joined in the summer of 2023.

Ben Strevens

Allen would sign Ben Strevens on the same day as Nelson and his son. Strevens would join the club from Wycombe Wanderers.

The English player would only spend one season at the club before moving to Dagenham and Redbridge.

The forward has since retired from football following his exit from National League side Eastleigh.

He has returned to his former clubs, Dagenham and Redbridge; however, he is now employed as the manager of the club.

Tom Flanagan

Gillingham would sign Tom Flanagan on loan from Milton Keynes Dons on July 30th.

The Northern Irish international would have an encouraging period at the club, but his loan would be terminated following a foot injury.

Flanagan is currently playing his football at Shrewsbury Town in League One, having signed for the club in January 2022.