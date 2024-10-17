Martin Allen has called into question the ownership of Dai Yongge at Reading amid concerns over the future of the League One club.

The Berkshire outfit are struggling financially under the Chinese businessman, which has led to multiple bidders coming forward in an attempt to take over the club.

However, no deal has yet been completed, with an unknown party currently in a period of exclusive talks, according to The Reading Chronicle.

Supporters have protested Yongge’s ownership, and are keen to see the 56-year-old sell his stake in the third division side.

Reading have received multiple points deductions in recent years, and are now at risk of folding completely unless financial investment is received.

Martin Allen criticises Dai Yongge’s Reading ownership

Allen has raised the very serious concern of Reading potentially going out of existence in the near future if Yongge doesn’t sell his stake in the club.

The 59-year-old has questioned why the businessman was even allowed to buy the Royals in the first place, citing his previous failures in football ownership elsewhere.

“It’s in a lot of debt, it was going to be taken over,” said Allen, via the No Tippy Tappy podcast.

“It’s been in administration how many times? How many points that have been lost? The threat of Reading Football Club going.

“I’ve got friends from school that are season ticket holders, got their children that go with them, got their grandchildren now that go with them to watch Reading at the Madejski Stadium, fantastic stadium.

“And this guy, his name is Dai [Yongge], he’s had two previous football clubs that have gone completely bust and finished in other countries.

“Now he’s got Reading.

“How he’s been allowed to take it and buy Reading, I thought they had that fit and proper person’s test.”

Sam Allardyce also interjected, suggesting that football has an issue in bringing the wrong types of people into the sport.

“Sometimes football seems to attract the wrong type,” added Allardyce.

Reading’s League One season

League One standings 2024-25 (As of October 18th) Team P GD Pts 13 Stevenage 10 +1 14 14 Bolton Wanderers 9 0 14 15 Rotherham United 11 -2 14 16 Wigan Athletic 10 +4 13 17 Reading 9 -1 13 18 Bristol Rovers 10 -3 13

Reading are currently looking to compete in League One, with the team in their second campaign in the third division.

Ruben Selles’ side finished 17th in the table last year, narrowly avoiding relegation by nine points.

The Royals are currently 17th in the table again this campaign after playing nine fixtures, but sit just three points outside of the play-off places while holding a game in hand on some of their rivals.

Next up for Reading is a clash against Crawley Town on 19 October in a 12.30pm kick-off.

More oversight and protection is needed when deciding who can and can’t own a football club.

The situation at Reading has also further raised the importance of retaining some semblance of fan ownership, to give supporters a greater say in what can happen to their team.

There is still hope for the club that they can survive this uncertainty, but there are no guarantees just yet given how difficult it has proven to negotiate with Yongge.

Multiple bidders have come close to finalising a deal, but nothing has been able to get over the line, with poor communication playing a frustrating role in the entire process.