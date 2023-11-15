Highlights QPR's new boss Marti Cifuentes has overseen two draws and the team's lack of offensive threat in the final third continues to be a problem.

QPR has only scored one goal under Cifuentes, highlighting their lack of creativity and struggle to find the back of the net.

Midfielder Andre Dozzell has been a standout player for QPR, creating chances and showcasing individual ability, making it imperative for Cifuentes to offer him a new contract.

Marti Cifuentes has overseen two draws in his opening fixtures as Queens Park Rangers boss following the dismissal of former boss Gareth Ainsworth.

On Saturday, the R's drew 0-0 with Bristol City at Loftus Road where Cifuentes' side continued their unfortunate trait of failing to cause their opponents enough problems in the final third.

QPR have scored just one goal under Cifuentes which came in the form of an impressive Ilias Chair strike on Saturday 4th November in the 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Rotherham.

Only Sheffield Wednesday have scored fewer Championship goals than the R's this season and creativity has been a big issue but one player who is certainly not at fault for QPR's struggles is midfield ace Andre Dozzell ,whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

It is absolutely imperative that Cifuentes offers Dozzell a new deal before it is too late as he brings a real creative edge to the West Londoners.

According to Fotmob, the 24-year-old has created 15 chances this season, however his efforts have resulted in just one assist so it could be argued that if Dozzell played alongside more clinical attackers, he could have a higher number of goal contributions.

The R's could have scored substantially more than their current tally of 11 Championship goals if they made more of the chances created by Dozzell alone.

This provides new boss Cifuentes with all the more reason to tie his man down to a contract extension at Loftus Road.

Dozzell also has an impressive dribble success rate of 83.3%, so his individual ability on the ball is clear for all Championship observers to see.

The former England Under-19 Euros winner has also scored on two occasions this campaign which makes him QPR's joint second highest scorer although it could be argued that this statistic emphasises the R's woes in front of goal, especially when it is brought to light that full-back Kenneth Paal is the club's top scorer on just three goals.

Dozzell's two goals this season were his first two strikes for the R's which shows that despite the team's recent plight he has made an individual improvement.

Should Dozzell sign a new deal?

Perhaps not just yet because although new gaffer Cifuentes put an end to the R's six-game-long losing streak, the West London outfit are still in a worrisome situation which sees them five points adrift of safety.

Relegation is still a distinct possibility and Dozzell is too good of a player to drop down to the third tier so he could not be blamed if he left the R's on a free in the event of relegation.

From the club's point of view, this makes it even more crucial to give Dozell a new deal as soon as feasibly possible.

The potential positive news of a key player signing a new contract would breed confidence among all involved with QPR and that sort of confidence can help a struggling side pick up good results moving forwards.

Dozzell has been a big player for QPR since his arrival in 2021 but has produced his best football this season so Cifuentes will be keen to sort out a new deal with the midfielder.