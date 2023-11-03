Highlights QPR boss Marti Cifuentes prefers to promote players from the academy before considering entering the transfer market, showing his focus on internal development.

Cifuentes is also keen to give the current first team the chance to impress.

He has the unenviable task of guiding the R's out of the relegation zone.

Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes has revealed that he will look to promote players from the academy before deciding to enter the transfer market, hinting at his January plans as he spoke on the BBC 72+ Podcast.

The R's were busy during the summer transfer window - and that was no real surprise considering the number of first-teamers that left the club including Leon Balogun and former skipper Stefan Johansen.

Not only were some players released, but some were sold including Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng and others departed Loftus Road on the expiration of their loan deals in the English capital.

This was a blow for Gareth Ainsworth who had the unenviable task of rebuilding - but the upside of these players departing was the fact he had the chance to bring in several players and put his own stamp on the club.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

With this control, Ainsworth arguably had no major excuses not to do well, but he won just two league games all season before being sacked last month.

Not only did he struggle this term, but he also struggled to get points on the board when he took over last term, with wins against Burnley and Stoke City playing a big part in saving them in the end.

Unfortunately for the ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss, he was sacked from the top job at Loftus Road following a 2-1 loss against Leicester City last weekend.

Cifuentes has arrived as his replacement - and has the unenviable task of guiding the club out of the drop zone.

Currently sitting six points adrift of safety, QPR will be relying on their new manager to implement a style of play that works.

What did Marti Cifuentes say about QPR's transfer plans?

Cifuentes hasn't ruled out the possibility of going into the transfer market - but he is keen to look inward at first.

He said: "First of all, we need to work with the squad. I need to see what I can get from all those players and then eventually, decide if we really need to add something to the squad.

"And if so, my first look, it will always be the academy because I do believe a lot in the young talent, it has been a constant of my career. I don't intend to change that, I think there's a huge potential in the academy, I think they are at the top of the league, so there are plenty of good footballers here.

"If eventually we need to go into the market, then of course we'll analyse together. There's a lot of competence in the club to take the right decisions, to decide the kind of player that we want to bring."

Is Marti Cifuentes taking the right approach at QPR?

The R's need to ensure they are abiding by financial rules, so bringing players through the academy rather than buying loads of players can only help their cause.

Promoting younger players will also be good for the long term - because that will give fellow youngsters at QPR a real belief that they can make an impact in the first team if they perform well enough in the academy.

These youngsters could be sold on for a considerable amount in the future, which is a further financial boost.

However, funds need to be made available to ensure Cifuentes can put his stamp on the squad.

He will surely want to bring in a player or two that he's familiar with - and those players could increase his chances of being successful.