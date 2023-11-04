Highlights The new head coach of QPR, Marti Cifuentes, watched his first live English game at Loftus Road when QPR played against Charlton.

Marti Cifuentes has revealed that the first English game he watched live was at Loftus Road when QPR took on Charlton.

The new head coach of QPR joined just 5 days ago following the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth after a poor start to the Championship campaign.

Marti Cifuentes managerial record. as per Transfermarket Sant Adreu 13 5 2 6 CE L'Hospitalet 31 9 7 15 Sandefjord 81 33 25 23 Aalborg BK 40 17 10 13 Hammarby 72 37 18 17 Stats taken as of 4th November

In a recent interview, he revealed that he had seen QPR play before in his first taste of English Football.

Back in 2008, Cifuentes came over to England on a fact-finding mission to learn more about the English game. Whilst over in England he was given access to watch Kenny Jackett's Millwall, at the time, train during the week and also revealed he watched QPR take on Charlton.

The Spaniard had been working with Ajax but wanted to experience a different football identity to the ones he had experienced in Spain and Holland so traveled to England and admitted it wasn't anything like he had seen before.

Cifuentes told SunSport: “I got invited by a friend to go and watch QPR v Charlton and I got a good impression and picture of what football is all about to people in this country.

“Paulo Sousa was manager then and one of the first foreign coaches in the Championship at the time.

"At that time, as a neutral spectator, I just wanted to enjoy the game. After four minutes it was a corner and everybody was cheering, standing up and I was just sitting in my seat. Then two guys came to us, saying ‘Guys, come on, let’s celebrate, it’s a corner!’

“I really enjoyed it, the atmosphere, the game” added the former Hammarby coach.

How could this help Cifuentes and QPR in the future?

With Cifuentes having his experience with English Football in the past, this could work in his favor during his time at QPR.

He could use this exposure to understand what QPR fans require from their side and use that to get his side playing again and challenging like they were under past managers such as Mick Beale.

With the experience of the passion that this country has for Football, he could channel that into the QPR players to give them confidence which is something they have been lacking in recent games.

It seems like he could be the one to turn the tide at QPR and get them firing up the table. With the knowledge that he claims to possess of the English game and exposure to what English Football is all about, he has all the tools to be successful with the R's.

But so many foreign managers have tried to hack English Football and have failed in turn as the English game is vastly different from those leagues like Spain, Italy, and France.

Certainly, the lower down you go in the English Pyramid, the rougher it gets.

But with the experiences mentioned that Cifuentes has from different leagues and of English football, he could be one to guide QPR to safety.