Highlights Marti Cifuentes says it's easy to criticise goalkeepers after mistakes but Asmir Begovic crucial in QPR's wins.

Veteran keeper has Premier League experience and signed on a short-term deal last summer.

His contract is up this summer, which could mean he moves on ahead of 2024/25.

Martí Cifuentes has defended goalkeeper Asmir Begovic amid criticism of his performances for QPR.

The Bosnian started on Friday night in the team’s 4-0 win over Leeds United, where the victory sealed the club’s place in the Championship for another year.

However, the veteran shot-stopper has been criticised by supporters, with a recent blunder against Plymouth Argyle particularly sticking out.

The 36-year-old flapped at a corner, with the ball slipping through his fingers and straight to Albert Adomah, who knocked the ball into his own goal for a 1-1 draw.

Begovic has plenty of Premier League experience to his name, but this kind of mistake has seen him draw the ire of supporters.

Cifuentes backs Begovic amid QPR criticism

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Cifuentes claimed it is easy to criticise goalkeepers after a mistake, but defended Begovic’s performances.

He believes that the goalkeeper has been crucial to some of the team’s recent positive results, citing a win against Hull, as well as Friday’s win over Leeds, as examples of his importance to the squad.

“I think that Asmir has been showing, as all the goalkeepers, it’s very easy to criticise the goalkeeper when they make one mistake, but instead we sometimes tend to forget, especially football fans, that Asmir was fantastic at Swansea for instance,” said Cifuentes.

“We won 1-0, but he made two crucial saves in two crucial key moments.

“We won here at Hull a few months ago in a fantastic performance, again he saved the game for us.

“Those three points without him would have been impossible, absolutely.

“And today once again I said clearly that the big players show up on the big occasion, and I think that today he once again showed that his career is just good luck or whatever.

“He has been a top keeper playing at a top level for many years and today he showed once again that he is a very good keeper.”

Asmir Begovic's importance to QPR

Asmir Begovic - QPR league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2023-24 45 57 (13)

Begovic signed for QPR last summer, joining the club as a free agent after departing Everton at the end of his contract.

The goalkeeper had been a second-choice for the last several years of his career prior to moving to Loftus Road.

But he immediately cemented himself as first-choice for the London club, playing a role in their survival in the Championship.

He’s made 45 appearances in the league so far this season, with the team securing their safety in the second division with their 4-0 win over the Whites on Friday evening (all stats from Fbref).

Begovic has been a solid addition at QPR

Despite making the odd mistake, Begovic has still proven a net positive addition to this QPR team.

Losing Seny Dieng last summer was a big blow, and replacing him was always going to be tough.

But bringing in a Premier League experienced goalkeeper as a free agent was about as good as the club could do.

While the 36-year-old may not be the long-term first-choice between the sticks at QPR, he has been a very strong presence in the squad for their relegation battle, and should have a role in the team for next year.