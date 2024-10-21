Martí Cifuentes has offered an update on QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter’s fitness following his absence for last weekend’s clash with Portsmouth.

Clarke-Salter has been out of action with a calf issue since September, with his last appearance coming in a 1-1 draw against Millwall.

This calf issue is becoming a recurring problem that has caused the centre-back to miss plenty of game time.

Morgan Fox took his place in the starting lineup instead, with QPR suffering their fourth loss in a row following the league’s return to action after the October international break.

Karamoko Dembele put Cifuentes’ side ahead in the ninth minute, but goals from Freddie Potts and Callum Lang sealed all three points for Pompey.

Jake Clarke-Salter - QPR league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 16 (13) 0 2023-24 33 (29) 1 (1) 2024-25 5 0 As of October 21st

Cifuentes has admitted that QPR worked hard to get Fox ready for the game, his first start this season due to injury issues of his own, just in case Clarke-Salter couldn’t be fit in time.

The Spaniard warned that the club wanted to avoid rushing Clarke-Salter back into the team, as there are concerns over aggravating his current calf issue.

“We tried to work a lot with [Fox] during the international break in order to get him ready for this one because we knew that Jake was on the edge to be ready for this game,” said Cifuentes, via West London Sport.

“The last experience with exactly the same injury with Jake, I don’t know if we rushed too much, but the reality is that he had a setback.

“So we wanted to take the best decision in order to manage the squad in the best way.

“I take full responsibility.

“If Fox didn’t perform well it is because the manager didn’t prepare him well enough.”

Fox’s foul on Lang early in the second half led to Portsmouth’s match-winning penalty, with the scores still 1-1 at that stage.

QPR league position

QPR have been left bottom of the Championship table following their fourth loss in a row in the league.

Cifuentes will be under pressure to turn things around, although the gap to safety is still just one point despite their poor run of form.

QPR have won one of their opening 10 fixtures, going six without victory going into their midweek clash with Coventry City on Tuesday night.

The London club will host the Sky Blues at Loftus Road in an 8pm kick-off, with Mark Robins’ side only one point ahead in the table in 21st place.

Cifuentes has to juggle player fitness and QPR’s need for results

Cifuentes took a cautious approach to Clarke-Salter, which is the right thing to do for the player’s fitness but did leave them open to a performance from Fox like the one they got.

It’s a very difficult juggling act to manage for the Spaniard, but it is now becoming crucial that he gets through the next few games with good results.

Having Clarke-Salter back in the side would be a boost, as the defender is massively talented when at his very best.

The 42-year-old has taken responsibility for the loss, showing good leadership, but can’t afford for this run to continue into the next three or four games either.