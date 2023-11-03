Highlights Marti Cifuentes has been appointed as the new head coach of Queens Park Rangers, replacing Gareth Ainsworth after a string of defeats.

Cifuentes faces the tough task of keeping the R's in the Championship, as they are currently in a relegation position.

The future of midfielder Ilias Chair is a subject of speculation, with Leicester and Leeds previously showing interest in the player. It's crucial for QPR to retain Chair for their survival chances.

A new era is underway at Queens Park Rangers following the appointment of Marti Cifuentes as head coach.

Cifuentes was named as the new R's boss on Monday, replacing Gareth Ainsworth, who was sacked on Saturday following the 2-1 defeat to leaders Leicester City at Loftus Road, the club's sixth consecutive defeat.

The Spaniard joins the Hoops from Hammarby, where he had been in charge since January 2022, leading his side to a third-placed finish in the Swedish top flight last season, earning qualification to the Europa Conference League.

It will be a tough task for Cifuentes to keep the R's in the Championship, with the club currently sitting 23rd in the table, six points from safety.

Cifuentes will take charge for the first time in the huge clash against fellow strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday, and it is essential the Hoops pick up three points.

While Cifuentes' immediate focus will be leading his side away from the relegation zone, the 41-year-old's attention will soon turn to the January transfer window, and the future of midfielder Ilias Chair is once again likely to be the subject of speculation.

What is the latest on Ilias Chair's QPR future?

Despite the R's enduring a disappointing campaign last season as they narrowly avoided relegation, Chair once again starred on an individual level, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, while his profile was raised by his inclusion in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup.

Chair's form did not go unnoticed, and according to journalist Darren Witcoop, Leicester were interested in the 26-year-old this summer, but a move to the King Power Stadium did not materialise.

Witcoop also claimed that Leeds United were prepared to meet Chair's £6 million valuation on deadline day, but the Hoops were reluctant to sell him so late in the transfer window

The R's do have some security as Chair is under contract until 2025, but they could be vulnerable to losing him if the Foxes or the Whites reignite their interest in January given their precarious league position.

Should QPR sell Ilias Chair in January?

There is no doubt that Chair will be crucial to the Hoops' survival hopes, and losing him would be a huge blow.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Chair, with the midfielder registering just two assists in 14 appearances.

The R's have averaged just 38% possession so far this season, and Ainsworth's direct style of play did not get the best out of the likes of Chair and Chris Willock.

However, Chair could be set to thrive under Cifuentes, with the new Hoops boss explaining that having possession and giving his players freedom is a key part of his philosophy in a previous interview with Sky Sports.

"They all start by having the ball. That is a common pattern in all the big teams," Cifuentes said.

"A misunderstanding of the positional game is that people forget it is a very dynamic way of playing. Sometimes we connect position with something really static but it is the opposite. It is a proactive way of playing that gives a lot of freedom to the players."

The prospect of having an in-form Chair once again would be a huge boost for the R's, but it could also increase the interest in the midfielder from elsewhere ahead of the January transfer window.

Should the Hoops receive a significant offer for Chair, it could be too good to turn down, while if Leicester were to come back in for Chair, it could be a tempting opportunity for him, with the Foxes looking destined to make an instant return to the Premier League this season.

But keeping Chair at Loftus Road is the R's best chance of survival this campaign, and Cifuentes must insist that any approaches are rejected.