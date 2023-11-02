Marti Cifuentes has a big task on his hands as the new head coach of Queens Park Rangers, with his most important job being to get the R's out of the Championship relegation zone.

Something else he has to do though is get something out of the maverick that is Chris Willock, who is currently a shadow of the player that we have previously seen in a Hoops shirt.

Willock was a creative threat under Mark Warburton in the 2021-22 season along with the diminutive Ilias Chair, contributing to 18 league goals across the campaign, and after getting himself back fit over pre-season after a season-ending hamstring injury, the attacker returned with six goals from his first nine Championship outings in the 2022-23 campaign with Mick Beale giving him creative freedom.

Under Neil Critchley and Gareth Ainsworth though, the 25-year-old was not as effective and towards the end of last season, Willock was barely getting minutes - it has been the same story this season as in his nine league appearances, Willock has started just three times.

Chris Willock's QPR Championship Stats, As Of November 2, 2023 Appearances Goals Assists 2020-21 38 3 5 2021-22 35 7 11 2022-23 28 6 2 2023-24 9 0 0

What is Chris Willock's current QPR situation?

Going into the start of the 2023-24 season, Willock had less than a year remaining on his contract at Loftus Road, and perhaps surprisingly there was little interest in the rumour mill in regards to other clubs being keen on his services.

Willock has showed what he can do at his best, but that hasn't been seen for over a year now, and that is something that perhaps put prospective buyers off.

And when the January transfer window opens, Willock will have just six months remaining on his contract, so he will either be playing for a new deal under a new head coach or he will be running down his existing contract and heading off for pastures new in the summer of 2024.

Willock perhaps has to show some form first though to create interest, and there's a good chance that will happen under Cifuentes.

What has Marti Cifuentes said on Chris Willock's QPR future?

Willock is probably lacking some confidence after the first few months of the season, having barely featured and he doesn't appear to have been one of Ainsworth's favourites.

However, now could be the time for the winger's renaissance as Cifuentes has told football reporter Tony Incenzo that he is a big fan of Willock's abilities and he wants to get the ex-Arsenal man playing back to his best - which you would argue was at the start of last season.

Since a hamstring injury early last season, Willock hasn't seemed to be the same player and his downturn in form only accelerated with the lack of game-time given to him by Ainsworth - not just in 2023-24 but at the end of last season too.

Every QPR fan though wants to see the Willock of the 2021-22 season and the start of last season return though, and Cifuentes could be the man to get that improvement out of him with his style of football and by putting an arm around him.