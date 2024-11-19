Queens Park Rangers will be disappointed with their opening third of the season as the Hoops currently sit in 24th in the Championship.

Having fought back so well under Marti Cifuentes last year, it was expected that they would pick up this campaign and finish much higher in the table. Unfortunately, it hasn't turned out that way and although injuries have plagued his side to this point, the Spaniard will know his lads haven't been good enough.

The 2-1 victory against Luton Town in August now feels like an eternity ago, and since then they have only picked up five points from a possible 33.

This isn't sustainable and with the likes of Portsmouth and Cardiff beginning to find wins, they could soon find themselves adrift at the foot of the table.

For this reason, a change seems imminent and if QPR don't see off Stoke City this Saturday, Cifuentes could be out of work sooner than expected.

Stoke City game could be a decider for Cifuentes

Cifuentes' appointment was met with genuine excitement when he succeeded Gareth Ainsworth last October. Once given the chance to oversee a transfer window, the team’s fortunes markedly improved, amassing 29 points from their final 17 matches of the campaign.

This impressive run of form would have seen them placed fifth in the table over that period, with standout victories against the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City hinting at a promising season ahead.

Unfortunately, it hasn't turned out that way and Saturday's home fixture against midtable Stoke could prove pivotal in deciding whether Cifuentes has the chance to turn this season around.

With the Potters only scoring three times away from home all season, you would argue this is an ideal fixture to win back some of that trust he earned last season. In addition, Stoke's expected goals conceded of 25 is one of the highest numbers in the league, so it could prove a real opportunity for QPR to add to their current goal tally of 12.

It is also feasible that they could be boosted by the return of Kenneth Paal, Michael Frey and Morgan Fox, who have missed a lot of their recent action through injury.

Cifuentes will be eager to see these factors work in his side’s favour, with a victory potentially getting them back on track ahead of a crucial upcoming clash against Cardiff.

Marti Cifuentes has earned time

While the former Hammarby IF boss will understandably feel he could have done more this term to put his side in a better position, he hasn't been blessed with the funds to strengthen the squad. The loss of key players like Chris Willock has been particularly devastating, as they have yet to find a replacement who can match his creativity.

Furthermore, many of the players who joined over the summer appear ill-suited to his playing style, raising questions about whether the 42-year-old has any say in the club's signings.

If they were to sack him, it would be a step backwards and would place the Hoops in a position they have been in numerous times in recent years. Trusting Cifuentes has to be the call from the board as he got them out of a similarly perilous position just 12 months ago.

Championship table 18th November 2023 Position Team Played Points 21st Huddersfield Town 16 15 22nd Rotherham United 16 11 23rd QPR 16 10 24th Sheffield Wednesday 16 6

This will likely require some financial backing, and allowing the Spaniard to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window could be the key to turning their season around.

A crucial win against Stoke on Saturday has to be the starting point, and it could be just what Cifuentes needs to regain momentum and set the stage for a stronger second half of the season.