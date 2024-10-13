After the international break, Queens Park Rangers take on fellow strugglers Portsmouth at Loftus Road.

QPR previously looked to be making good strides under Marti Cifuentes, with the R's current head coach managing to guide the club to safety after Gareth Ainsworth's struggles during the early stages of last season.

The club also enjoyed a very productive summer transfer window and made some positive decisions more recently when it was revealed that Karaomko Dembele had signed permanently and Jake Clarke-Salter, Cifuentes, and his assistant Xavi Calm all put pen to paper on extensions.

On the pitch though, the R's haven't been able to impress consistently.

QPR's recent struggles

The R's gave themselves a real boost before the previous international break with a 2-1 away win at Luton Town.

On paper, that looked like an excellent result, but the Hatters have struggled for much of the season, and it's safe to say they haven't been the same side that won promotion from the Championship back in 2023.

Winning just two points from a possible 15 in their last five league games and losing their last three games in the second tier, Cifuentes will need to improve results if he's to remain in his current role.

He may have only put pen to paper on a new deal not too long ago, but that doesn't always mean much, with Leam Richardson previously signing an extension at Wigan Athletic shortly before he was dismissed by the Latics' hierarchy.

Cifuentes does deserve time to turn things around, but it's fair to say that results have been disappointing and that QPR's head coach has the squad at his disposal to do better.

Portsmouth's 2024/25 campaign couldn't be much different to their promotion-winning season

Pompey are also struggling, although it could be argued that it isn't John Mousinho's fault.

The squad doesn't look that much stronger than it was last season and that's a real shame because their promotion was seen as a real opportunity to push on following their long spell in League One.

Josh Murphy, who joined after his contract at Oxford United expired, has shown some promise and he could prove to be a shrewd addition at Fratton Park.

However, the South Coast side are the only second-tier team not to have won a league game this season, and only Cardiff City sit below them in the league table at this point.

A 1-1 draw against Oxford wasn't a disastrous result before the break, but they need to start getting some wins sooner rather than later to give themselves the best chance of avoiding relegation.

At this stage, a return to the third tier looks likely, but there's plenty of time for them to make a recovery.

Marti Cifuentes and John Mousinho will see QPR v Portsmouth clash as a real opportunity

QPR will fancy themselves as the slight favourites on October 19th, considering they are above Pompey in the table and have the home advantage.

The R's also have a very talented squad at their disposal and there are players who could make a real difference for them, including summer addition Dembele, forward Michael Frey, and the excellent Ilias Chair, who has plenty of experience at this level.

They also have the experienced Jimmy Dunne and Steve Cook at the back - and have more than enough quality in their first XI to secure a victory of the season against Pompey.

After getting Clarke-Salter tied down to a new deal, and with Cifuentes and Calm recently being given a vote of confidence by the board, you would back them to push on at some point.

Their upcoming home game could be a real turning point for them and the manager will recognise it's a winnable game, not least because they'll have extra time on the training pitch to perfect their craft.

The squad will also have time to recharge their batteries during the international break.

Championship Table (21st-24th) (As of October 10th, 2024) P GD Pts 21 Luton Town 9 -7 8 22 Queens Park Rangers 9 -7 7 23 Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24 Cardiff City 9 -14 5

Pompey aren't a team to be underestimated though, considering how good they looked last term.

They also picked up an impressive draw against Leeds United on the opening day of the season and came close to earning their first win of the season against Oxford United recently, which may give them confidence that they can secure a positive result in the English capital.

QPR are also yet to win a league game at home this season and with the home crowd likely to get restless if the West London side don't make a good start to the October 19th game, Pompey may feel they can get a result from this clash.

Frustrating the R's early on will be key and if they can do that, it could set the tone for the rest of the game.

Both managers will see this upcoming game as a real chance to kick-start their seasons ahead of a busy period and repay the recent faith they've recently been shown by their respective boards.