Highlights Cifuentes celebrates first win with QPR in a dramatic 4-2 victory over Stoke City.

The win moves QPR up to 22nd in the Championship table, just three points from safety.

Cifuentes expressed his appreciation to QPR supporters for their continued backing of the team.

Martí Cifuentes has issued a message to QPR supporters following his first win in charge of the London club on Tuesday night.

A dramatic 4-2 win at Loftus Road saw the Spaniard oversee his first victory since taking the reins of the QPR first team squad at the end of last month.

A Lyndon Dykes brace, an own goal from Ben Pearson and a Chris Willock strike earned all three points for the London club on Tuesday evening.

QPR moved to within three points of safety, as the teams earned just their third league win of the season.

Cifuentes has overseen one win, two draws and one loss from his opening four games in charge, moving the side up to 22nd in the Championship table.

What has Martí Cifuentes said to QPR supporters following Stoke win?

Cifuentes has posted a message to social media of his team celebrating their victory over the Potters on Tuesday night.

The QPR boss has shown his appreciation to the supporters for their backing of the team at Loftus Road for the clash with Stoke.

“All together!” wrote Cifuentes, via his personal Twitter account.

The 41-year-old will be hoping that Tuesday’s victory at home will be a springboard to greater success this season.

The team has really struggled for form over the last 12 months, with managers like Neil Critchley and Gareth Ainsworth both unable to turn things around.

Cifuentes arrived from Swedish side Hammarby IK, where he proved himself as an exciting, up-and-coming manager.

This is his first role in English football, and he will be hoping to lift Rangers out of the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

The five points he has overseen make up 38 percent of QPR’s entire tally for this campaign from just 22 percent of their games played so far.

The gap to Huddersfield Town in 21st is now just three points, albeit the London club has played a game more.

It remains to be seen what kind of business QPR will be able to manage in January, with the club making a limited number of arrivals last summer.

The Hoops only narrowly avoided relegation last season by six points, with many tipping them to be in another battle at the bottom of the standings this campaign.

But the 4-2 win over Stoke should be encouraging to supporters, and bring belief back to the squad that survival can be secured.

Can Martí Cifuentes bring QPR forward?

Cifuentes has made a really encouraging start to life at QPR, earning five points from his first four games in charge.

December will be a crucial period for the club, given how busy the schedule is, and a good run over the next few weeks could lift the club out of the relegation zone.

The more attractive style of play that he is trying to implement is already making progress and it will keep the fans onside during any upcoming difficult periods, especially now that he’s banked some good results.

This is a very promising start from the 41-year-old, and supporters will be hoping it is a sign of things to come.