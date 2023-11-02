Highlights New QPR boss Marti Cifuentes is honored to be taking charge at Loftus Road and is determined to drive the club forward.

New QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has penned a message to Hoops fans on Twitter - revealing his honour at taking charge at Loftus Road and vowing to put all his efforts into "driving this great club forwards".

Cifuentes believes that can be achieved "together with all of you R’s" and thanked fans for their welcome messages.

Marti Cifuentes appointed as Gareth Ainsworth's replacement

When Gareth Ainsworth was sacked after the defeat to Leicester City on Saturday, reports suggested that Neil Warnock was set to return to the club as his replacement in what looked a short-term but sensible appointment.

Instead, the Championship club have gone with something of a surprise choice by appointing Cifuentes, who leaves Swedish club Hammarby to head to W12.

The 41-year-old began his management career in Spain but has made his name with impressive spells in Norway and Sweden, which is where he caught the eye of the Hoops - having been linked with the Loftus Road job previously.

His first experience as a manager in English football looks set to be a challenging one as he tries to lead the R's - currently six points adrift from safety in 23rd - clear of relegation to League One.

Message to R's fans

Cifuentes' first interview in the new role was published on club channels yesterday, in which the young coach outlined his motivations for taking the job, discussed his coaching journey and philosophy, and recognised the sizeable challenge facing him this term.

He's clearly aware of the importance of building a strong relationship with the fans - as the heartfelt message he sent to Hammarby supporters after leaving shows - and he took to Twitter to reach out to the Loftus Road faithful directly.

The Spaniard said: "Very honoured to be joining QPR and grateful for the welcome messages.

"We're already putting all our efforts and motivation into driving this great club forwards. That's our determination and we'll achieve it together with all of you R’s."

QPR upcoming fixtures

The Spaniard will take charge of the R's for the first time on Saturday as the West Londoners travel to face relegation rivals Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Cifuentes will make his Loftus Road bow in the final game before the international break as Bristol City, currently managerless after the sacking of Nigel Pearson, visit W12 on Saturday 11th November.

An away game against out-of-form Norwich City is the Hoops' first game after the November international break.