Highlights Sam Field has played in defence multiple times for QPR, suggesting it may be his best position despite his recent role in midfield.

In his first game under new manager Marti Cifuentes, Field played on the left of a midfield three, but it may not be the best fit for him.

Field's future role in the team is uncertain, as Cifuentes may introduce a new formation that doesn't utilize a back three, potentially impacting Field's position as a midfielder.

New Queens Park Rangers manager Marti Cifuentes has a big decision to make regarding the future of midfielder Sam Field.

After the Spaniard's first game in charge last weekend, which ended as a 1-1 draw against fellow relegation rivals Rotheram United, Cifuentes will have many things to ponder going into his second match.

One of those things will be about the position of Field and which area of the pitch is his best, as the 25-year-old has shown his quality in more than one in recent times.

Against Rotherham, Field played on the left of a midfield three in what was an average display from him, which begs the question - is he better in defence?

How many times has Sam Field played in defence?

Field has not been a consistent starter in defence, but he has done it on a number of occasions for QPR and he has looked decent in the role - hence why his best position may be up for debate.

He has started as a central defender six times, with the last time being the 2-1 defeat to Leicester City - which was Gareth Ainsworth's last game in charge as head coach,

In the previous campaign, he was used at the back for three games on the bounce in a back three system in March 2023, and the first game he did ended up being a rare win for the R's as they beat Watford 1-0 at Loftus Road.

He also played there once in the last two seasons before that one, so it has not been a recent thing for Field as it has been happening for years on occasion, so it is clear to see that he is viewed as an emergency option in central defence.

What is Sam Field's best position?

Even though it has only been one game, the evidence suggests that for Cifuentes, Field on the left of midfield three isn't the best place on the pitch for him.

He has been consistently used this season in a double pivot in front of a back three, so whether the change of formation from the new Spanish head coach has had a negative impact remains to be seen.

It'll take time for every player at the club to get used to a new system, and if Cifuentes is persistent with not using a back three then it would appear very much that Field's future is as a midfielder.

The former West Brom man has been a consistent starter for QPR for over two years now, so it would be a surprise to see him lose his spot - but everyone will have been given a fresh start and there will be a lot of competition for places.

So, if he cannot adapt to a midfield three, then maybe there is a conversation to be had about starting as a centre-back, even if it is as a pairing in a back four.