QPR boss Marti Cifuentes believes that Leeds United are a better side this season than the one that came third in the Championship last time out.

The Whites missed out on promotion despite collecting 90 points in the previous campaign, with Leicester and Ipswich beating them to the top two spots, and Southampton saw off the Yorkshire outfit in the play-off final.

QPR had a say in that last season, as they hammered Leeds 4-0 during the run-in, in what was a memorable night at Loftus Road.

Marti Cifuentes makes Leeds United claim after 2-2 draw

And, whilst they couldn’t replicate that on Saturday afternoon, the R’s did put a dent in Leeds’ promotion hopes, as the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the capital.

A stunning strike by Koki Saito and a Steve Cook header put QPR two up inside 30 minutes, but a Morgan Fox own goal meant Daniel Farke’s side only trailed by one going into the break.

Jayden Bogle brought the visitors level just six minutes into the second half, but QPR stood firm to take a point, and they ended the game with ten men after Saito was dismissed.

So, it was a good point under challenging circumstances for Cifuentes’ men, and whilst Leeds fought back to avoid defeat, it felt like a missed opportunity for Farke’s men, particularly as Burnley cut their lead at the top later on in the day.

Yet, speaking to Leeds Live after the game, the QPR chief was full of praise for the Whites, who he claimed are better than they were 12 months ago, even though the likes of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville starred last season.

“Leeds are a fantastic side. I hope they go up," Cifuentes said.

It was not easy for them last season. I'm sure a lot of things went on in Daniel's head at 2-0 down (today). I think they are a stronger side this season.”

Leeds United can’t lose focus in promotion race after dropping points away from home again

Leeds have been outstanding for most of the season, so it’s hard to be critical of the side, but they started slowly against QPR.

Given the manner of the defeat last season, everyone at the club knew this would be a tricky fixture, but Leeds were very sloppy early on.

Championship Table (Prior To Steel City Derby On March 16) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 51 80 2 Burnley 38 41 78 3 Sheffield United 37 24 77

To their credit, they bounced back, but it will feel like two points dropped, especially when you consider that QPR were missing a few key players.

Farke knows that the Championship is difficult, and it’s now about focusing on the next game, which is against Swansea City at Elland Road after the international break.