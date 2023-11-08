Highlights Former QPR player Shaun Wright-Phillips believes that under new manager Marti Cifuentes, the team could potentially reach the play-offs this season.

Former Queens Park Rangers player Shaun Wright-Phillips thinks his old side could get into the play-offs under new manager Marti Cifuentes.

The Spaniard was chosen by the club’s hierarchy to replace Gareth Ainsworth last week, a decision that may have shocked a few given that Cifuentes hasn’t managed in the Championship before.

However, he has a very good pedigree in management from his time in Spain, Norway and Sweden, and the Rs have decided he is the right man to take the club forward.

How did QPR perform in Marti Cifuentes’ first game in charge?

Cifuentes took charge of a QPR side that was winless in nine league games, with them picking up two points out of a possible 27.

His first game saw them face fellow strugglers Rotherham United, who were just a place above the Rs, and he rang the changes - bringing some players into the starting XI who clearly impressed him.

QPR played well - taking the lead in the 50th minute thanks to Ilias Chair and looking on course to pick up their first win in nine games.

However, in the 70th minute, Georgie Kelly netted home an equaliser, and that is how the game ended, meaning the West Londoners remain in the bottom three and six points adrift of safety.

It was a steady start for Cifuentes, as the club ended their losing run, and there seemed to be something different about QPR’s performance, with players making an impact who have struggled recently.

It is a first point on the board for the QPR manager, and Wright-Phillips thinks if he can turn things around, their season could end on a high.

What does Shaun Wright-Philips think QPR can achieve under new manager Marti Cifuentes?

Wright-Phillips has spoken about his former side and revealed he believes that despite struggling so far this season, they can still reach the play-offs under Cifuentes.

“QPR are in the bottom two in the Championship at the moment, but Marti Cifuentes can turn things around at the club because it is still very early on in the season,” Wright-Phillips said to NewBettingOffers.co.uk.

“If Cifuentes can get QPR playing football, and there are some good individual footballers in the squad, so it is possible, then they can make a push for the play-offs this season. They’re 16 points off the top six at the moment, so it won’t be an easy task, but it is possible.

“The Championship is a whole different beast to any other league in the world as we all know,” he said.

“It seems to me that the teams who actually try to play football in the Championship, like Burnley and Middlesbrough did last year, have the most success in the division.

“I think Cifuentes will try to get this QPR side playing that kind of style of football, so hopefully we’ll see the club start to climb up the table.”

Can QPR reach the play-offs this season?

As with every season, the Championship is a long, hard campaign that has plenty of twists and turns.

So, what Wright-Phillips has said about QPR cannot be ruled out, but at this stage of the season, it seems unrealistic. This is because the club has been struggling since the turn of the year and there needs to be a big turnaround in results for them to move clear of the relegation scrap nevermind suddenly become a play-off contender.

It can’t be ruled out, but given the gap and the teams ahead of them, it seems too much of an ask to be thinking QPR can get into the play-off mix. Cifuentes will be looking to get them away from the relegation zone as soon as possible and build a winning mentality, which could help them going into the next campaign.