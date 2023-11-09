QPR sit inside the relegation zone after 15 Championship games.

The Hoops have had a tough 2023/24 campaign so far, having picked up just two wins and three draws from 15 league games.

Six consecutive losses saw the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth on the 28th of October, who had struggled throughout his tenure. Two days later, his successor, Marti Cifuentes was announced as the new manager, and he had a tough task ahead of him.

His first game in charge showed promising signs of improvement already, as QPR prevented their seven consecutive loss by earning a 1-1 draw away to fellow struggling side, Rotherham United.

This Saturday, the Hoops welcome Bristol City to Loftus Road in the hopes of returning to winning ways and finding some form. However, they will be at a disadvantage, with key player Ilias Chair unavailable for selection.

Why will Ilias Chair miss Saturday's clash?

In QPR's game against Rotherham on the weekend, Chair scored the opening goal and appeared to be back to his best, but his yellow card in the 19th minute spelled bad news for the Hoops faithful ahead of Saturday's match in West London.

This yellow card was Chair's third in four games, but more importantly, his fifth of the season, meaning he must serve a one-game suspension.

Luckily, it's just the one game, meaning he will miss the meeting with Bristol City on Saturday but be back for his side's journey to Norwich after the international break.

Nevertheless, Marti Cifuentes must think of a solution in regards to replacing the Moroccan ace this Saturday.

How big of a blow is Ilias Chair's suspension?

Chair has had a disappointing campaign, like the rest of his teammates, having grabbed just two assists all season as well as failing to score in QPR's opening 14 games of the season.

However, QPR fans are all aware of his tremendous ability and skill, and finally, it was on display last Saturday against Rotherham, with the 26-year-old scoring his first goal of the season, firing a stunning strike into the top-right corner from the edge of the area.

Chair looked to be back to his best on Saturday with a man-of-the-match performance showcasing his talent.

With new manager, Marti Cifuentes, taking the reigns, perhaps Ilias Chair can kick on and thrive despite his poor start to the season under Gareth Ainsworth. However, QPR fans will have to wait longer than they hoped to see their star again, as he will be sidelined for one game only this Saturday.

Against Rotherham, Cifuentes opted for a 4-3-3 formation and Chair looked incredibly dangerous cutting in on his right foot from the left-wing. If the Spanish boss aims to keep this setup, he will have to find someone else to take that left-wing spot on Saturday.

Bristol City have had a mixed run of form as of late and are looking for back-to-back victories in the Championship for the first time this campaign. They would have been incredibly pleased to see the news of Chair's suspension and are likely to use this to their advantage.