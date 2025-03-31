Martí Cifuentes has urged the QPR supporters to get behind the team as they look to put an end to their terrible run of form.

A 3-1 loss to Stoke City on Saturday brought their winless stretch to six games, leaving them 15th in the table.

This poor form has effectively ended any hope the London outfit had of competing for a play-off place this season, with the gap to the top six now 12 points with seven games to play.

But QPR will be hoping they can still turn around these bad results and end the campaign on a high note in order to rebuild optimism surrounding the team.

Cifuentes sends demand to QPR supporters

Cifuentes has urged supporters to continue their excellent support for the final games of the season, particularly highlighting the importance of their upcoming Cardiff City clash.

The Spaniard has not hidden away from their poor results, and accepts things must improve, but believes the fans can play a crucial role in turning things around.

“I hope the fans, who have been excellent, will understand how massive the game is against Cardiff next week,” said Cifuentes, via West London Sport.

“The team is struggling at the moment – check the results and that’s the reality.

“So we need to do this together.

“I know that [the fans] will be there, but I need to make sure everyone knows how important the next couple of weeks are.”

QPR recent results

QPR's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Stoke City (A) 3-1 loss Leeds United (H) 2-2 Middlesbrough (A) 2-1 loss West Brom (A) 1-0 loss Sheffield United (H) 2-1 loss

The defeat to Stoke City on Saturday made it five defeats in their last six games, drawing the other against promotion-chasing Leeds United.

Losses to Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sheffield United and Portsmouth have left the team sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Cifuentes will be hoping to put an end to this winless run next weekend to ensure the Hoops aren’t dragged into a relegation battle.

Next up for QPR is a home clash against the Bluebirds on 5 April in a 3pm kick-off.

Cardiff game is huge for QPR’s end to the season

QPR are only seven points clear of the relegation zone, and have just 45 points to their name.

There’s a decent chance that 45 points won’t be enough to stay up this year, so Rangers need at least one more win to ensure their safety.

Cardiff are also in need of a win, with the Welsh outfit 20th in the table and only two clear of the bottom three.

A win over Omer Riza’s side is needed, otherwise QPR will be under a lot of pressure in their final six games.