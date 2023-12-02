Highlights Ilias Chair was frustrated to not start in the QPR vs Preston game, but his impact off the bench was praised by manager Martí Cifuentes.

Cifuentes wants players who are disappointed to be on the bench, showing that they care about being involved in the team.

QPR's win over Preston is a significant result, and if they continue to play like this, they have a good chance of avoiding relegation.

Martí Cifuentes has revealed that Ilias Chair was unhappy to not be named in the QPR starting lineup for their Friday night clash with Preston North End.

The Moroccan was on the bench for the first time this season, having started the previous 17 fixtures in the league.

QPR were away to promotion-chasing Preston on Friday evening, with the game still tied 0-0 at half-time.

Chair was brought on for the second 45 in place of an injured Jack Colback, and his arrival proved transformative for the match.

The 26-year-old assisted both goals as Cifuentes’ side earned all three points at Deepdale to move back within three points of Huddersfield Town prior to the Terriers’ Saturday clash with Swansea City.

What has Martí Cifuentes said about Ilias Chair?

Cifuentes revealed that Chair was frustrated to be left out of the game from the start on Friday, which he believes is a positive sign.

The Spaniard wants his players to be angry when on the bench, as it shows how much they care about being involved in the team, praising Chair for the impact he had in the second half.

“He wasn’t happy he hadn’t started the game of course, but that’s what I want,” said Cifuentes, via West London Sport.

“I want players here who are disappointed to be on the bench.

“He has got really strong attributes and was terrific.

“I felt confident at half-time that he would contribute.

“It’s great to be winning.

“They’re small steps at this stage of the season but I can see real progress.”

Cifuentes has earned eight points from a possible 15 from his first five games in charge at Loftus Road.

Rangers are aiming to fight their way out of the relegation zone under the new manager, who replaced Gareth Ainsworth at the end of October.

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are currently 22nd in the Championship table after 19 games, with the rest of the weekend’s action still to come.

The London club survived relegation by just six points last season, with many tipping them for the drop to League One before this campaign got underway.

Cifuentes was a left-field appointment, arriving from Swedish side Hammarby, but he has made an immediate impact in turning things around.

However, it remains to be seen whether he can keep QPR out of the relegation zone, with the likes of Huddersfield and Plymouth above them in the table.

Next up for the Hoops is a home clash with Hull City on 9 December.

Can QPR survive relegation this season?

A 2-0 win over eighth place Preston is a huge result for QPR, especially given it was away from home.

Cifuentes has made an immediate impact at the club and is proving an inspired choice to replace Ainsworth.

The team looked completely directionless under the former manager, but the 41-year-old has the side playing a slicker, more aggressive style that better suits the squad.

If QPR can keep playing like this for the remainder of the campaign then they should be able to survive relegation to League One.