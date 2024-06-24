Martí Cifuentes has responded to the speculation over his QPR future during the off-season.

The Spaniard earned a lot of plaudits for his work in turning things around at Loftus Road in the previous campaign.

The 41-year-old took over the Championship side at the end of October last year, with the team battling against relegation to League One.

But he oversaw 13 wins in 33 games in all competitions to lead the team to an 18th place finish in the table.

QPR ended up six points clear of the bottom three, which led to Cifuentes being linked to the likes of Sunderland and Burnley.

Martí Cifuentes' QPR record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 33 13 9 11 39.39

Martí Cifuentes responds to QPR future speculation

Cifuentes has eased any concerns supporters might’ve had over the Spaniard’s future with the club.

He has claimed that his focus is completely on the London club, and that he is excited for the season ahead at Loftus Road.

"It means people value what you are doing," said Cifuentes, via Sky Sports.

"But this was a team effort.

“I am very focused on QPR and excited about the future.

"A needed break, I would say."

Cifuentes also admitted that he doesn’t want to get too carried away on what to expect from the team next year, despite such a promising end to 2023/24.

"We need to be very humble,” he added.

“There are a lot of good managers out there, a lot of clubs with more money than us.

“I think it would be naïve for us to expect that just because we have a good trend, it is going to work."

Cifuentes previously managed Swedish side Hammarby prior to taking over at QPR at the end of 2023.

He began his managerial career in 2013 in the lower leagues of Spanish football, giving him a lot of experience despite still being quite young in coaching terms.

QPR’s transfer summer latest

Cifuentes will now be looking at how to make improvements to his first team squad this summer in the transfer window.

The club could be set for a major windfall, if the speculation over Crystal Palace’s Ebere Eze leads to sale, with the Hoops holding a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

QPR have been linked with the likes of Joe Morrell, but face competition for the ex-Portsmouth player from Birmingham City and Wrexham.

Oxford United’s Josh Murphy has also been mentioned as a potential transfer target, although they will have to battle Portsmouth, Derby County, West Brom and Hull City to his signature, if he leaves the U’s this summer.

Keeping Cifuentes is as good as any transfer signing for QPR

Cifuentes had a transformative impact on QPR’s season, as relegation looked a certainty under Gareth Ainsworth.

The team really struggled, with performances matching results and leaving supporters in a sour mood.

But Cifuentes’ more attractive style of play also brought impressive results, quickly winning over the fans and earning a lot of credit.

A good pre-season, with one or two strong additions, and supporters will be hoping for a much more stable campaign ahead now that Cifuentes’ future appears to be resolved.