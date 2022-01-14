Marshall starts: The predicted QPR XI to face West Brom on Saturday

Queen Park Rangers are battling with the Championship’s best sides over a place for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Mark Warburton’s side are fifth in the table and face a crucial clash this weekend with West Brom, who are directly above them in the table.

Only one point separates the two sides, although QPR do have a game in hand.

While there are still plenty of games remaining in the season, a victory against West Brom would strengthen QPR’s position in their bid for promotion.

Here’s how we think Warburton’s side will line up to face the Baggies…

QPR are without three players due to international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations. Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kaky are all away in Cameroon representing their countries.

Moses Odubajo has been absent for six weeks due to injury, but featured for 30 minutes last weekend against Rotherham, so may be in contention for a start ahead of Albert Adomah.

David Marshall arrived at the club this week and he will likely go straight into the starting side. The goalkeeper didn’t feature all season for former club Derby County, but QPR will need him to debutise due to their own injury crisis in that position.

Despite showing his frustration at being substituted against Rotherham, Charlie Austin should retain his place in the side. Chris Willock was also passed fit ahead of this weekend’s game, after a knock ruled him out of the FA Cup tie last weekend.