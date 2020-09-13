Marseille in crunch talks to land highly-rated Watford attacker

Watford forward Luis Suarez looks set to leave the club without having made a first-team appearance with the striker now holding talks with Marseille over a potential move, according to Football Insider.

Suarez signed for the Hornets back in 2017 and has spent the last three seasons out on loan in Spain, with the forward having been unable to feature for Watford due to work permit issues which have since been resolved.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan at Zaragoza last campaign as he netted 19 goals in 38 outings for the Spanish second-tier side, but he was not included in Watford’s match-day squad to face Middlesbrough despite having now returned to Vicarage Road.

Suarez was available for selection as Vladimir Ivic’s side sealed a 1-0 win over Boro on the opening day of the Championship season, but he was left out of the squad by the new Hornets boss amid fresh transfer interest from French giants Marseille.

The Ligue 1 club are reportedly interested in signing the former Leones man who still has two years remaining on his Watford contract, but it is thought that Watford’s willingness to let him leave could hinge on the future of Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr.

Deeney’s future still remains in the balance with both Tottenham and West Brom reportedly circling around the Watford captain, while Sarr is continuing to be linked with a move to join Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Verdict

There will be many Watford fans who would have been excited to see Suarez in action for the Hornets following his excellent form in front of goal last season, so his potential switch to Marseille would be a real shame given he is yet to appear for Watford.

However, the fact Watford are unable to offer top-tier football to Suarez means the player might try to force through a move to a top European club such as Marseille, and it may be the case that the Hornets are unable to do much about this move.