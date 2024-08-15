Highlights Norwich City reject a second Marseille bid for Jonathan Rowe.

Interest from Leeds and Monaco in Rowe adds to speculation about his future.

Retaining Rowe would be ideal for the Canaries.

Marseille have had another bid knocked back in their quest to sign Jonathan Rowe.

This is according to The Pink Un, who believe the Ligue 1 side submitted a loan offer with an obligation to buy, but their offer is still short of what the Canaries want.

Norwich have come under siege this summer for some of their key players, with Gabriel Sara making the move to Galatasaray.

Adam Idah has followed him out of the exit door, returning to Scottish Premiership side Celtic after impressing in Glasgow during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Player departures may not stop there though, with interest in Abu Kamara emerging following his excellent loan spell at Portsmouth last term.

Josh Sargent and Rowe may also attract plenty of interest between now and the end of the window, especially the latter, who enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 season at Carrow Road.

Jonathan Rowe's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 38 Goals 13 Assists 4

He failed to appear in Norwich's opening day fixture against Oxford United and this fuelled speculation about his future, with the player also missing from the matchday squad against Stevenage in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Not only has he attracted interest from Roberto De Zerbi's side, but he's also thought to be on Monaco's radar, as well as Leeds United's.

Leeds are in desperate need of more quality on the wing, with Jaidon Anthony leaving the club at the end of last term following the end of his loan spell and Crysencio Summerville securing a big-money move to West Ham United.

It wouldn't be a major surprise to see them push hard for the 21-year-old before the summer transfer window closes, with this area needing to be addressed to give Daniel Farke's side the best chance of sealing a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Second Marseille bid for Jonathan Rowe rejected by Norwich City

There had been claims that the French side were moving closer to striking an agreement, but those reports are thought to be wide of the mark.

The Pink Un have reported that De Zerbi's men have had a second bid rejected for the player, with the club submitting a loan offer with an obligation to buy.

It's unclear whether the Canaries would be prepared to agree a deal of this type, but it has been reported that the figure that has been bid is still short of what Johannes Hoff Thorup's side want.

Norwich City are right to take a firm stance on Jonathan Rowe

Rowe was a very important player last term - and they can't afford to lose all of their attacking assets if they want to be successful this season.

They didn't look great last Saturday and that reinforces the need for them to keep hold of as many of their star players as possible.

The Canaries may be able to cope without these stars eventually, especially if sufficient replacements come in, but Thorup probably won't want there to be too much player movement at Carrow Road between now and the end of the window.

Retaining Rowe and other key players like Sargent should help to retain stability.

And stability should help to lead the Canaries to success. Taking a tough stance on Rowe is the right decision because of this.